Top Legislators Present Bold Solutions to Close California's Digital Divide in Next Michelson 20MM Foundation Forum

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading members of the California State Assembly and State Senate will present bold solutions to advance digital equity at an upcoming program presented by the Michelson 20MM Foundation on Friday, June 25.

"Digital Equity in the California Legislature: The Golden State's Historic Opportunity," is a webinar that will focus on the current legislation being debated in Sacramento.

Confirmed elected officials include:

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-4), author of Assembly Bill 14, the "Internet for All Act of 2021"

Senator Anna Caballero (D-12), author of Senate Bill 28, the "Rural Broadband and Digital Infrastructure Video Competition Reform Act of 2021"

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-33), author of Senate Bill 4, the "Broadband for All Act"

AB 24 and SB 4 are major legislative pushes designed to replenish and recast the California Advanced Services Fund (CASF), the primary vehicle for state-funded broadband infrastructure projects. SB 28 focuses on rural, unserved, and underserved communities with funding support to build broadband networks that reach Californians lacking access to a high-speed internet connection and service.

"There is much at stake during this legislative session and tackling the digital divide is a top priority for the state," said Phillip Kim, CEO of the Michelson 20MM Foundation. "Governor Newsom proposed $7 billion for broadband in California, and there are several policies in motion at the legislative level. These conversations often remain within the confines of the Capitol. Our goal with this series is to shift that paradigm by making these policy deliberations more accessible."

Co-hosted by the California Community Foundation and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the event is the sixth installment of Michelson 20MM's Connecting California series, launched in 2020 to strengthen the collective understanding of the history and root causes of the digital divides—the economic and educational gaps created by inequitable access to high-speed internet, computing devices, and digital literacy resources.

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit www.20mm.org and register for Digital Equity in the California Legislature: The Golden State's Historic Opportunity Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. PST.

About the Michelson 20MM Foundation

Michelson 20MM is a private, nonprofit foundation seeking to accelerate progress towards a more just world through grantmaking, operating programs, and impact investing. For more information, visit 20MM.org.

