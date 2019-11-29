Top LEGO Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Star Wars, BOOST, Harry Potter, Friends, Dimensions & More LEGO Toy Deals Released by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best LEGO toy Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on LEGO Dimensions, BOOST, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Friends and more LEGO playsets, building kits and video games.

Best LEGO deals:

● Save up to 20% on LEGO Harry Potter toy sets at Walmart - check live prices on 2019 Toys of the Year LEGO Harry Potter Hogwart Great Hall & Minifigures Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts

● Save up to 25% on LEGO Star Wars building sets & minifigures at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling Millenium Falcon & Death Star & the latest 2019 LEGO Star Wars sets

● Save up to 28% on LEGO Dimensions video games at Walmart - check live prices on LEGO video games including The LEGO Movie, DC Super Villains, Marvel Super Heroes, Jurassic World & more

● Save up to 34% on a wide-range of LEGO toys & sets at Walmart - check live prices on shoppers' favorite sets such as LEGO Boost Creative Tool Boxes, Harry Potter, Friends, Star Wars & Dimensions

● Save up to 25% on select LEGO Dimensions, Star Wars & more LEGO toys at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on more LEGO favorites including Friend, Harry Potter & more

● Save on LEGO Boost kits at Amazon - check live prices on Boost best-sellers such as the Creative Toolboxes & the Star Wars Boost Droid Commander sets

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

LEGO has a sub-brand called BOOST which includes sensors, motors and robot parts. LEGO also released a new set of toys based on the characters and figures of different movies and television shows. The Harry Potter LEGO sets include the iconic Knight Bus, Hogwarts Castle and Hogwarts Express. The Star Wars LEGO sets have the Millennium Falcon, Sith Droid Gunship and X-Wing Starfighter. For fans of the show Friends, LEGO has created toys based on the six Friends cast members. Other characters from famous shows can also be acquired through the LEGO Dimensions set.

How long will Black Friday deals be available on Amazon and Walmart? Black Friday and Cyber Monday always take place the weekend after Thanksgiving. Since this year's Thanksgiving falls on November 28th, Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday follows three days later on December 2nd.

Early December marks the beginning of Amazon's Black Friday sales with deals running throughout the whole month and into December. Amazon keeps shoppers engaged with hourly deals posted during the Black Friday sales week. Consumers can also start their holiday shopping at Walmart earlier than in previous years. Walmart launches their Early Deals Drop on October 25 with special offers on a wide variety of products. Walmart's Black Friday deals are normally available in stores from Thanksgiving Day, November 28. Online deals arrive earlier, with holiday offers often being added to Walmart.com the day before.

Although most online retailers offer deals until Cyber Monday, shoppers can expect more discounts from Amazon for the entire next week. Amazon typically extends its online promotions for its Cyber Monday Sales Week where shoppers can enjoy significant discounts on high-ticket items.

