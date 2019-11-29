Top Lenovo Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Lenovo Yoga, ThinkPad, ThinkBook Laptops & Tablets Sales Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Lenovo deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Lenovo ThinkPad, ThinkBook, ThinkCentre and Yoga tablet and laptop deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Deal Stripe.

Best Lenovo deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Among the largest computer manufacturers in the world, Lenovo has an impressive selection of workstations, tablets and convertible laptops. The Lenovo Smart Display looks like a typical tablet but is used primarily as a Google Assistant device. The Lenovo Yoga 920 is the best model from the 2-in-1 Yoga line with 16GB RAM and Active Pen support. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is enterprise-ready and highly durable.

Which stores have the best Black Friday deals? Shoppers look to Walmart and Amazon yearly to find the best discounts during black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon.com, Inc. ranked as the top retailer in the Internet Retailer 2019 US Top 1000, a ranking of the leading 1,000 web retailers in the US. Black Friday shoppers can expect new deals from Amazon everyday alongside thousands of discounted products already available across different categories.

Walmart's Black Friday promotions last year were also a big success, as the company's website welcomed 132 million visitors during its annual holiday sales event.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Stripe