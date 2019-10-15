Top Manufacturing Solutions Provider Sanmina Collaborates with GlobalSign for Enhanced Security Protection from Phishing

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign ( www.globalsign.com ), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it is enabling Sanmina, a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider, to digitally sign all outgoing email. In addition, Sanmina is encrypting all internal communications with Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME).

As phishing attacks and other security issues continue to increase globally, Sanmina added GlobalSign S/MIME Certificates to its IT security program in order to encrypt all internal communications and digitally sign email for 25,000 employee accounts within Gmail. By working with GlobalSign, Sanmina has also been able to encrypt Gmail emails with customers that have already implemented S/MIME.

Sanmina designs, manufactures, and repairs some of the most complex and innovative optical, electronic and mechanical products in the world, providing end-to-end design, manufacturing and logistics solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

"Integrating GlobalSign into our email system provides Sanmina with industry leading security for email communications, bolstering our ability to stay ahead of phishing and social engineering attacks," said Matt Ramberg, VP of Information Security, Sanmina. "The recent availability of S/MIME within GSuite provided an opportunity to make these improvements with GlobalSign so that we can enable even more secure communications for our employees, customers and suppliers."

With GlobalSign certificates, enterprises are able to digitally sign and encrypt email using S/MIME technology. Digitally signing an email proves authorship and prevents tampering, assuring the email recipient the source of the email is a trustworthy party, and that the content of the email has not been altered while in transit. Encrypting email ensures message privacy and keeps sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands. With S/MIME encryption, only the intended recipient can access email contents.

"About 3.4 billion spam emails are sent every single day. Knowing that, enterprises such as Sanmina are increasingly looking for a way to minimize this issue affecting businesses worldwide. Ultimately, they approached us to help them significantly improve email security with our market-leading S/MIME solutions," said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign. "Having the ability to encrypt employee communications is critical, and GlobalSign is one of a handful of trusted CA's worldwide offering the capability."

GlobalSign is a leader in S/MIME email solutions, protecting tens of thousands of businesses worldwide from phishing and other security concerns. To learn more about our solutions, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/secure-email/

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, automotive and energy industries. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com .

About GMO GlobalSign

GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

About GMO Cloud KK

GMO Cloud K.K. (TSE: 3788) is a full-service IT infrastructure provider focused on cloud solutions. Established as a hosting company in 1996, the company has managed servers for more than 130,000 businesses and now has 6,500 sales partners throughout Japan. In February of 2011, the company launched GMO Cloud to enhance its focus on cloud-based solutions. Since 2007, the company has also grown its GlobalSign SSL security brand through offices in Belgium, U.K., U.S., China and Singapore. For more information, visit https://ir.gmocloud.com/english/

About GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet service industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.gmo.jp/en/

Media Relations Contact:

Amy Krigman

GlobalSign

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7091

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE GlobalSign

Related Links

https://www.globalsign.com/en

