Top Miami Tax Preparer Sues Business Rival for Defamation

"Mr. Diaz has caused substantial damage to my reputation and my business. That's why I filed the lawsuit--- to seek an award from the court for his misguided attempt to destroy my company. Nobody should have to endure false and outrageous statements being made about them," said Mr. Salazar.

According to the Complaint, Mr. Diaz wrote and sent thousands of false and malicious statements through the Unites States Postal Service telling clients that Mr. Salazar was under criminal investigation by the Miami Police Department. The Complaint further alleges that Mr. Salazar had already lost several clients as a result of the alleged smear campaign waged by Mr. Diaz. The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $250,000.00.

"In my opinion, the allegations are a textbook example of spreading 'fake news' to smear the reputation of an extremely successful business competitor. I'm confident that the reputational ambush that Mr. Salazar is alleged to have suffered will be justly redressed in a court of law," Mr. Cueto stated.

The Case is Michael Salazar v. Alexis A. Diaz and A&B Consulting Specialists Services Inc., Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, Case No. 2018-025744-CA-01

Michael Salazar is top Miami tax preparer at Max Your Tax, Inc.

Cueto Law Group, P.L. is a business law firm headed by Miami business lawyer Santiago A. Cueto. Cueto Law Group: "Representing Business Clients from Boardroom to Courtroom." You can learn more about Cueto Law Group by visiting the firm's websites at www.CuetoLawGroup.com and www.InternationalBusinessLawAdvisor.com

