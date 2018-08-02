Top Miami Tax Preparer Sues Business Rival for Defamation
Lawsuit alleges defendants sent defamatory letter to thousands.
MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Salazar filed claims for defamation against Alexis Diaz and his company, A&B Consulting Specialists Services, Inc. in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court arising out of a letter that Mr. Diaz allegedly sent out to thousands of people. The letter is alleged to have included written statements concerning Mr. Salazar that are untrue, malicious and calculated to damage Mr. Salazar and his business. The lawsuit was brought by Miami business attorney, Santiago A. Cueto of the Cueto Law Group law firm.
"Mr. Diaz has caused substantial damage to my reputation and my business. That's why I filed the lawsuit--- to seek an award from the court for his misguided attempt to destroy my company. Nobody should have to endure false and outrageous statements being made about them," said Mr. Salazar.
According to the Complaint, Mr. Diaz wrote and sent thousands of false and malicious statements through the Unites States Postal Service telling clients that Mr. Salazar was under criminal investigation by the Miami Police Department. The Complaint further alleges that Mr. Salazar had already lost several clients as a result of the alleged smear campaign waged by Mr. Diaz. The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $250,000.00.
"In my opinion, the allegations are a textbook example of spreading 'fake news' to smear the reputation of an extremely successful business competitor. I'm confident that the reputational ambush that Mr. Salazar is alleged to have suffered will be justly redressed in a court of law," Mr. Cueto stated.
The Case is Michael Salazar v. Alexis A. Diaz and A&B Consulting Specialists Services Inc., Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, Case No. 2018-025744-CA-01
Michael Salazar is top Miami tax preparer at Max Your Tax, Inc.
Cueto Law Group, P.L. is a business law firm headed by Miami business lawyer Santiago A. Cueto. Cueto Law Group: "Representing Business Clients from Boardroom to Courtroom." You can learn more about Cueto Law Group by visiting the firm's websites at www.CuetoLawGroup.com and www.InternationalBusinessLawAdvisor.com
