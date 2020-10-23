Top Minds in Emergency Medical Research Gather for ACEP20 Research Forum

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading emergency medicine researchers will be on hand for the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Research Forum, part of ACEP20, the world's largest emergency medicine conference. The fully virtual Research Forum takes place October 26-29.

"Experts from all corners of emergency medicine will be meeting to network and discuss the next wave of original research that could revolutionize the practice of emergency medicine," said Richard Gordon, MD, FACEP, an emergency physician in Texas and ACEP20 Research Forum chair. "This event is a rare opportunity for clinicians, scientists, academic and policy experts to get together and discuss the data that will shape our approaches to public health and patient care for years to come."

The Research Forum features nearly 400 abstracts with many available 24/7 on-demand throughout the conference. Live interactive plenary and abstract sessions will allow experts and members of the media to discuss the latest developments related to COVID-19 research, emergency department readiness, public health and injury prevention, toxicology, pediatrics, sepsis, and more.

Physicians and residents can attend presentations featured as part of the "State of the Art" lecture series, interactive plenary sessions and others for Continuing Medical Education credit.

The Research Forum will also feature the Emergency Medicine Foundation (EMF) Showcase, a presentation of the research driven by EMF grantees. There will also be a competition held during the conference and awards given for the Best Medical Student Paper, Best Medical Resident Paper, and Best Young Investigator.

Members of the media are encouraged to review the abstracts and attend the event, plenary sessions and public presentations. The detailed schedule of Research Forum activities is available here. You can view the full list of abstracts on the Annals of Emergency Medicine website.

Media can register for ACEP20 by submitting this form to [email protected] .

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

