Top Motto Mortgage Brokers and Offices Honored

DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage® held its fourth annual awards ceremony last week, honoring top leaders of the Motto Mortgage nationwide network. The Motto Mortgage Awards & Recognition Program recognizes outstanding achievements, exceptional service, leadership and high productivity. Unlike previous celebrations, this year's ceremony was held virtually.

"I am proud of our entire network for all their extraordinary successes this past year – 2020 was a year of perseverance, determination and accomplishment," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC.

A record-breaking 241 Motto franchise awards were announced at the ceremony including:

Broker Owner of the Year, Keith Pike, was proud of his recognition. "It's a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award, and truly a team accolade. I couldn't do what I do without the hard work and support of the entire Motto Mortgage Alliance office."

The Motto Mortgage network also celebrated closing almost $2.5 billion in loan volume and helping 10,000 families realize their dreams of homeownership in 2020. Year-over-year, the Motto Mortgage network more than doubled its closed loan volume and saw a 99% increase in families served compared to 2019. Currently there are more than 125 offices open in almost 40 states.

Earlier this year, the Motto Mortgage brand was named to Entrepreneur magazine's 41st annual Franchise 500® list, ranking first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category and #147 overall¹. In 2020, the franchise brand received 15 franchise and industry awards from Entrepreneur, Franchise Business Review, The Denver Business Journal and more.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to create waves within the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, greater transparency and added convenience for consumers. This model creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, and also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and/or independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 125 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network is designed to connect loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

¹Motto Mortgage was ranked 147 in the 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500® and was named first in Entrepreneur's category for Miscellaneous Financial Services. Both the overall and category ranking are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2019 to July 2020 of 1,116 participating franchise systems which included 3 systems in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

