Top names in AI and business grace The AI Summit San Francisco agenda as countdown starts for September 25 & 26

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fourth annual, world-leading AI event aimed at business leaders gears up to ignite discussion on the investment benefits of AI deployment, the spotlight will once again be turned on all aspects of this latest disruptive technology revolution.

Taking place in September, the event welcomes a community of CxO delegates from some of the world's top technology end-users and Fortune 1000-linked companies in the private and public sector.

"We look forward to hearing international AI visionaries and major industry disruptors share their business strategies with our audience - and share their honest account of successes and failures of AI implementation in multiple industry sectors," says Jackson Szabo, AI Summit event director.

The heavyweight agenda features an impressive AI industry presence, including:

Rafik DJedour, Head of Data Factory, L'Oréal

Jeanine Heck , VP AI Product, Comcast

, VP AI Product, Jen Robertson , President Field Operations, AT&T

, President Field Operations, Rich Dutton , Head of ML for Corporate Engineering, Google

, Head of ML for Corporate Engineering, Raveendra Boggaram , Sr. Director Digital Services, Pepsico

, Sr. Director Digital Services, Christian Kitchell , AI Solutions Exec, Bank of America Meryll Lynch

, AI Solutions Exec, Clayton Clouse , Snr Data Scientist, FedEx

, Snr Data Scientist, Tim Ensor , AI Commercial Director, Cambridge Consultants

, AI Commercial Director, Melody Ayeli , Director Software Licensing and Acquisitions, Toyota

, Director Software Licensing and Acquisitions, Dr Denis Garagic , Chief Scientist AI, BAE Systems

, Chief Scientist AI, Ganesh Harinath, VP AIPlatforms, Verizon

David Feygin , VP IT and Chief Digital Health Officer, Boston Scientific

Download the full speaker list and agenda HERE

The Summit will once again host the ever popular Alconics Awards and the launch of a new AI focused training program for software developers, QA, DevOps engineers and system administrators to learn the basics of Python.

With more than 250 international AI visionaries gracing the stage across five dedicated theatres, the event promises to be the biggest so far with 6000 delegates expected from 120 countries and in excess of 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest in AI technology.

About AI Summit San Francisco

The AI Summit San Francisco is an annual global event focused on artificial intelligence (AI) technology and its role in furthering business development and ROI for enterprises in all industry verticals. It is part of Informa Tech's series of high tech B2B events based around AI, working with major AI influencers and partners such as Google, Samsung, IBM Watson, Facebook, Intel Oracle and BAE Systems.

sanfrancisco.theaisummit.com



SOURCE AI Summit San Francisco

