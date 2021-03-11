Top New York City Trial Attorneys Ian M. Chaikin and Evan M. LaPenna Join to Form Premier Manhattan Injury Law Firm Chaikin LaPenna, PLLC

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing decades of New York litigation experience to the table, attorneys Ian M. Chaikin and Evan M. LaPenna recently partnered to create what is now one of New York's preeminent boutique personal injury law firms. Both partners have extensive experience in the courtroom and are highly respected within the legal community. "No matter the case, we will never be outworked, outfought or outspent," says attorney Ian Chaikin.

Chaikin LaPenna, PLLC

The powerful resources that both attorneys have and their experience handling a wide range of accident cases make the firm a premier choice in New York City for personal injury victims. Together, they have recovered over $100 million for injured clients, and the firm continues to provide exceptional legal representation while also giving each and every client a personalized level of attention.

Chaikin LaPenna, PLLC focuses on personal injury including primarily motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents and catastrophic injuries.

Attorney Ian Chaikin is on the board of directors of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association as well as a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Advocates Forum. Ian Chaikin was also recently selected to the New York Super Lawyers list for the eighth consecutive year, and both partners hold several other honors and awards in the New York personal injury area.

Attorney Evan LaPenna describes the firm's approach to handling every case as a collaborative effort with an empathetic understanding that a serious injury often impacts several people beyond just the injured party. "Our goal is not only to serve the best interest of our client, but to serve the interest of our client's family as we recognize that a serious injury affects the entire family," says LaPenna.

The firm takes pride in treating every client like family and building long-term relationships with those that they represent. Both Ian Chaikin and Evan LaPenna are proud of the fact that the majority of their new cases come from referrals from existing or past clients, a testament to the relationship and service that the firm provides. It brings the attorneys at Chaikin LaPenna great satisfaction to know that clients continue to refer their own family and friends to the firm.

Licensed in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Florida as well as fluent in English, Spanish and Hebrew, the attorneys at Chaikin LaPenna, PLLC are prepared to handle complex injury cases and look forward to representing new clients with the same undivided attention that they have always provided by working with top experts, specialists and investigators so that every case is prepared for a victory at trial should that become necessary. Should you need exceptional injury representation whether you were in an accident or injured on the job, contact the attorneys at Chaikin LaPenna, PLLC online or by calling 212-977-2020 for a free case evaluation.

