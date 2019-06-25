Top New York designer Thomas Juul-Hansen debuts with first project in Thailand at ‘SCOPE Langsuan’

Thomas Juul-Hansen is the designer of the interiors of New York's ONE57, nicknamed "The Billionaire Building". ONE57 held the record for the most expensive condominium residence ever sold in the city until January 2019 at US$ 100.5 million, and it was also the tallest residential building in New York City when opened in 2014.

Long-time Bangkok property development innovator Mr. Yongyutt Chaipromprasith and Chief Executive Officer of the development company SCOPE Co., Ltd., said, "We're a disruptive developer, focusing exclusively on designing and building top, international standard premium homes and we cater to a new generation of homeowners who seek design and build quality that match the very best available in New York or London. So, we've teamed up with the best partners in the world."

"SCOPE Langsuan is our reference project. It combines international premium standards and excellent design, with one of Bangkok's best locations on super-prime Langsuan Road. SCOPE Langsuan has 158 residences, rises 34 floors, and is only 140 metres from the city's rail transit system," he said.

Mr. Chaipromprasith said that the company has invested the highest design fees, ever, for a Bangkok condominium of this size because "we know that supreme comfort, functionality, convenience, and good taste in a residence have to be 'designed in' from the beginning and into every aspect of the home, and down to the smallest detail. And with great design and build quality, there will always follow strong, long-term property value appreciation."

He added, "We are also privileged to be working with one of the world's most admired architectural design firms, KPF, who are consulting on the design of SCOPE Langsuan. Many of their buildings around the world have become city landmarks and they will help make SCOPE Langsuan a stand-out residential building in Bangkok."

New York-based KPF designed Shanghai's iconic World Financial Centre, the International Commerce Centre that dominates Hong Kong's skyline as its tallest and most extraordinary skyscraper, South Korea's tallest building, the 123-floor Lotte World Tower, as well as New York's Hudson Yards, which is the largest private real estate development in the United States.

Mr. Chaipromprasith said, "SCOPE Langsuan is built on one of the most valuable pieces of freehold land in the city and at the intersect of every benefit that comes from an exceptional city-centre location. Southeast Asia's greatest lifestyle and shopping destinations and Bangkok's most prestigious retail avenue -- Ploenchit Road -- are within two minutes' walking distance. Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Gaysorn Village, CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, and Siam Center are all accessible from SCOPE Langsuan via covered walkways for almost the entire distance. The BTS Skytrain system is only a two-minute, 140-metre walk away. And Bangkok's greatest central park -- Lumpini Park -- is at the end of Langsuan Road, and only a straight-line jog away."

SCOPE Langsuan is scheduled for completion in early 2023. Its 158 residences range in price from approximately US$ 1.25 million to US$ 8 million with one-bedroom residences sized at around 83 square metres, two-bedroom residences sized at 153 to 162 square metres, and penthouse residences at 419 to 443 square metres. All residences have a ceiling height of 3.5 metres and 4 metres for penthouse residences, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a private lift lobby.

SCOPE Langsuan is also offering an extraordinary range of lifestyle facilities and five-star services, including maid and cleaning services, receptionists, 24-hour comprehensive security, and valet parking.

Mr. Chaipromprasith added, "SCOPE Langsuan will be one of Thailand's highest quality condominium developments with its clean and open simplicity, functionality, international good taste, and searingly close attention to details."

For further information: Ms. K. Bunphokaew Tel: +662-664-9500

SOURCE SCOPE Co., Ltd.