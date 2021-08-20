Top Newsom Challenger Kevin Paffrath Visits 8 Cities This Weekend
Aug 20, 2021, 14:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath, a JFK-style Democrat, will be visiting eight cities campaigning this weekend. He is planning multiple, local campaign stops where he will be meeting supports and talking to the media. Mr. Paffrath will be available for interviews at each location.
The locations are as follows:
Friday:
6:30 p.m. Los Angeles Event: Echo Park Lake
Saturday:
10:00 a.m. San Francisco Event: Civic Center Plaza
1:00 p.m. Sacramento Event: North side of State Capital
4:30 p.m. Fresno Event: Woodward Regional Park
7:30 p.m. Bakersfield: City Hall
Sunday:
11:00 a.m. Venice Event: Muscle Beach
2:00 p.m. Newport Event: William R Mason Park (Western Side)
5:30 p.m. San Diego Event: Location NTC Park | Liberty Station
Kevin Paffrath has done many media interviews in the past week with some of the more notable ones being:
- Washington Post
- KUSI
- Fox Business
- LA Times
- Politico
- CNBC
Kevin Paffrath is currently the highest-polling candidate in the recall election at 27%. According to this poll, Paffrath is beating Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, and Caitlyn Jenner.
Media Contact: [email protected]
Related Files
SOURCE Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor
Share this article