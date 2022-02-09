Top-notch Entertainment portal Daily Research Plot, launched their USA Unit along with new media portal FTTTVPedia.Com

The website was started as the superhero fans theory, comics, fandom and discussion forum after which the team has launched various other sections like TV series reviews, movie explanation, technology updates and more. The website has been conceptualized by Balram with his business partner and friend Manjeet Mahato in 2017, which was incepted as the Blogging site in 2019, after which the readers of the portal increased exponentially. Last Year Youtube Channel of the Website has also been launched where the team is developing engaging content for the viewers.

On February 2022, the Website has launched it's USA Unit where the team will report the Hollywood News, and Interviews of Celebrities from the Movie and TV Sets and the team will expand it's roots in USA Entertainment Industry.

The USA Unit will be operated from Atlanta, Georgia.

Media Group has also launched the different websites for different sections like FTTTVPEDIA.COM for TV Series News Updates and FTTANIME.COM and theanimepedia.com for the Anime News and Websites.

Daily Research Plot was founded by Balram Jee Jha and Manjeet Mahato under their media, designing and development company Crisp Multimedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in 2019.

