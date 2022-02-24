Top Pet-Friendly Tips For Outdoor Living Spaces

Softwoods reminds pet owners that animals are typically more sensitive to heat than humans are, so it's important to take their comfort and wellbeing into consideration. Providing plenty of shade for a furry friend is essential in the hot Australian climate – a feature like a pergola is a simple, yet stylish solution. If a pet enjoys cooling down under a sprinkler or the water from a hose, Softwoods suggests planting a fair amount of grass and choosing a durable decking material – such as composite decking – to save the deck from deteriorating, scratching or splintering.

To find out more about building a pet friendly outdoor space the whole family can enjoy, or to get started on a new project today, contact Softwoods for expert advice and fantastic service.

