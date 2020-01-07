Top PR and Marketing Posts from the Amendola Blog in 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PR and marketing pros looking for some inspirational reading are invited to check out the top blog posts of 2019 by the team at Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing agency. The following posts from the Amendola blog were among the most popular this past year, receiving extensive views and shares with some also picked up by industry outlets like Bulldog Reporter.

"So You Want to Be in the Wall Street Journal" – Breaking into national media is the toughest nut to crack in public relations, no way around it. But for companies willing to take the steps outlined in this post, national coverage is definitely possible for the coming year. Heads up: It calls for patience and a pitch with exceptional substance. Read more >>

"Maximizing the Value of PR Placements" – Congratulations on that enviable article or byline your awesome story (and publicist) just scored for you! Time to circulate it on social media, with prospects, your mom…and then what? Turns out there's quite a bit more you can do with a media placement long after its publication date. Read more >>

"The Science of Marketing and Public Relations" – Question for marketers: if asked to prove how your marketing campaigns are paying off, can you give tangible, impressive specifics? For too many in our profession, the answer is a sheepish "not really," but it simply doesn't have to be going into a new year. Regroup your team and reground your campaigns in the proven, solid fundamentals of measuring marketing and PR, all captured in one concise post. Read more>>

And lastly, a Readers' Choice, the blog's most popular post two years running:

Going in AP Style – Let's own it with pride: the PR and marketing profession is a natural habitat for grammar geeks! And when in doubt if we're "writing it right," the first source we turn to is the venerable AP manual. That's not to say we don't occasionally find ourselves surprised by some AP guidelines—and in this perennially popular post, we take a closer look at the top five that tend to trip people up the most. Read more>>

