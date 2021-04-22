Top Pro Football Prospect DeVonta Smith To Partner With VRST, The New Men’s Apparel Line From DICK’S Sporting Goods

"Style, quality, and comfort are all important to me, and it's clear that VRST is made for men who want to perform at a high level and look great, wherever they are," said Smith. "I'm excited to partner with a brand that fits my lifestyle, on and off the field."

The VRST apparel line caters to today's active male and includes a variety of tees, hoodies and quarter-zips, along with shorts, joggers and commuter pants. VRST items range in price from $30 to $120 and the brand offers multiple inseam and waist sizing options outside of standard sizes (S-XXL).

VRST, the latest vertical brand from DICK'S Sporting Goods, launched earlier this year. VRST follows in the footsteps of successful vertical brands from DICK'S Sporting Goods, including namesake brand DSG and women's apparel brand CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

"DeVonta's elevated sense of style and electrifying performance on the field are an ideal representation of what VRST offers men who demand both style and performance from the clothes they wear," said Ed Plummer, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We are thrilled to have DeVonta on the VRST team and look forward to watching him thrive on and off the football field."

VRST is exclusively available at various DICK'S locations nationwide and online at VRST.com and dicks.com. For more information, please visit VRST.com, or visit the brand on Instagram and Facebook @VRST or Twitter @VRSTbrand.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contact: [email protected]

