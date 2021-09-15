Top-producing Luxury Agent Marilyn Wexler Joins BHHS NY Properties

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England/Westchester/New York Properties, one of the nation's largest real estate brokerages, is pleased to announce that top-producing Manhattan-based agent Marilyn Wexler has joined the firm's New York office at 590 Madison Avenue.

"Marilyn (Wexler) is one of the most respected agents in our industry, and it's a privilege to welcome her to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices," said Diane Ramirez, Chief Strategy Officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) NY Properties. "She is a skilled and knowledgeable real estate professional with a firm grasp of the New York market. We have full confidence that she will play an integral role in widening our reach here."

With more than 20 years' experience selling luxury properties with Douglas Elliman in Manhattan, Wexler has consistently been singled-out for her expertise and professionalism. She has been the recipient of numerous awards, including Douglas Elliman's prestigious Chairman's Circle and President's Circle recognitions.

Wexler is extremely well-versed in the intricacies of Manhattan's luxury market and its various neighborhoods, having lived in the City all of her adult life while raising her two sons there. As someone who has personally purchased and sold a number of properties in the area for her family, Wexler has a deep understanding of what's involved in buying and selling co-ops and condominiums reiterating that purchasing a home is one of the most important decisions in a person's lifetime.

"I have always been a staunch advocate for my clients, knowing full-well what it means to go through the home-buying and selling process in New York," said Wexler. "It's why I was so drawn to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. This brand is synonymous with excellence – recognized worldwide for putting its clients first. That attention to detail and level of dedication are what I strive for daily."

Wexler's real estate transactions span a wide range, from studio apartments to penthouses valued at more than $10 million. The bulk of her business stems from loyal clients and referrals – a testament to her sterling reputation. Her industry knowledge, professionalism, and marketing proficiency have enabled her to bring some of the most complicated deals to fruition.

Prior to embarking on a career in real estate, Wexler was an account executive in advertising and sales promotion, experience that was applied in another key role at Douglas Elliman as Director of Marketing for a year-long project to promote two new high-rise condominiums at West Bay Club in Southwest Florida.

"Marilyn is a deeply admired professional and a truly fantastic addition to our team," added Candace Adams, President and CEO of BHHS New England/Westchester/New York Properties. "I look forward to watching her soar with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties/New England Properties/Westchester Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties/New England Properties/Westchester Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 1,800 sales professionals in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan and Westchester County, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; the global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com, www.bhhsNYproperties.com or www.bhhsWestchester.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, bringing to the global residential real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The network's parent company is HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation's largest, full-service residential brokerage firm as measured by transactions, and an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network has more than 50,000 affiliated independent sales associates and 1,500 offices throughout the U.S. and abroad, generating nearly US$120 billion in closed transactions in 2020. For additional information, visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

