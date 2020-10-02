Top-Producing Realtor Barbra Stover Joins Real Estate Powerhouse Team Aaron Kirman Group

"Barbra has extensive experience working with high-profile clientele, and is a proven and respected professional in the industry," said Aaron Kirman, president of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass. "We are delighted to have her join our team as a director within the luxury estates division."

With over 18 years of experience, Stover credits her expertise to fostering trusting relationships with her discerning clientele, the majority of whom are repeat and referral. Stover has received numerous accolades including multiple "Top Producer" awards for her multi-million dollar sales, and her passion for interior design has landed her features on HGTV's "Selling L.A." and Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles." Prior to joining the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, Stover previously worked with Rodeo Realty and Coldwell Banker's Beverly Hills East Office. Some of her notable past clients include the late Dr. Jerry Buss, Eriq La Salle, Gerald Levine, and Dennis Lehane.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this amazing top producing luxury real estate team," said Stover. "Aaron Kirman Group has the technology, tools and expertise that opens more doors to endless possibilities for me and my clients."

Founded in 2017 by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a billion dollar-producing real estate team built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about new show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group . Stover can be reached at 310.902.7122, [email protected] and www.stoverestates.com .

