Top-Producing Seattle Condo Expert Jeff Reynolds Joins Compass

SEATTLE, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Reynolds, founder of UrbanCondoSpaces.com and longtime Windermere Real Estate top-producing agent, announced he has joined Compass in Seattle. The veteran condominium sales and marketing expert has nearly $500 million in career sales, with more than $56 million total sales volume in 2019.

The New Construction Sales Specialist Brings Years of Local Market Knowledge to King County's Fastest-Growing Real Estate Brokerage

Reynolds brings 18 years of experience in land acquisition and new construction condominium sales to Compass, which is the only major local brokerage to not decrease in market share in dollars of transactions in Q1 2020 (NWMLS). He will be based out of the firm's office at 501 East Pike Street, Seattle, Washington.

"Jeff is a foundational agent in the Seattle community whose reputation on delivering an amazing client experience is known throughout King County. We're excited to have him join the Compass family and take his business to the next level," said Matt Rosenberg, Compass Chief Revenue Officer. "We've seen amazing growth in Seattle, especially as it is the home of our West Coast product and engineering hub. It is Compass' ability to attract agents like Jeff who have a vision for what agents need that will help our team continue to build the future of real estate."

Reynolds is looking forward to the opportunity to join Compass as it continues to attract top talent as the fastest-growing brokerage in King County.

"I've admired Compass and their expansion into the Seattle market. As the Seattle Compass team continues to expand their footprint in real estate technology and artificial intelligence, I hope to utilize my market knowledge and Compass technology to continue to serve my loyal and valued customers."

Reynolds plans on helping Compass expand into larger-scale, high-rise condominiums sales. Jeff is the editor and founder of UrbanCondoSpaces.com, a blog dedicated to urban living and real estate in Seattle and Bellevue. In his years of experience in the greater Seattle real estate market, Reynolds has consistently led his peers.

"I'm looking forward to elevating the services I can provide for my clients," said Reynolds. Compass has a focus on empowering brokers with world-class technology and programs so they can grow their business. I'm ready to hit the ground running."

