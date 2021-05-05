Top Ranked Retail MSP eMazzanti Technologies Delivers Powerful Retail Solutions

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area retail technology consultant is the top ranked retail MSP on the ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list. The list honors the foremost managed services providers (MSPs) in multiple industries, including retail and additional market segments.

In addition to ranking highest among retail MSPs, eMazzanti ranked in the top third of all vertical market MSPs. These rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2020 and January 2021 readership survey, as well as ChannelE2E's vertical market industry coverage.

"We love our retailer customers and celebrate our joint success," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Every win for us is a win for them and the growth of their business."

Below are a few excerpts from the formal website announcement, "Top Ranked Retail MSP eMazzanti Delivers Powerful Retail Technology Solutions.https://www.emazzanti.net/business-cyber-security-coach/"

Cloud and Mobile Solutions

"To succeed, retail businesses depend on data. For instance, inventory management requires up-to-date sales data from multiple locations, including website sales and physical stores. Likewise, mobile retail data delivers valuable insights regarding customer buying behavior."

Security and Compliance

"For cyber criminals, POS systems present an attractive target, and cyber-attacks on these systems prove both frequent and effective. eMazzanti understands the danger and provides comprehensive monitoring options and multi-layer security to protect sensitive data."

Partner with a Top Ranked Retail MSP

eMazzanti has built a solid reputation on delivering revenue growth for its retailer clients. Certified experts customize solutions to support productivity and promote progress. From retail payment technology to robust cybersecurity and compliance, cloud migration and network management, eMazzanti helps retail businesses thrive.

Have you read?

A Guide for Retail – Securing Your Reputation

6 Low-Cost Productivity Tips to Increase Competitiveness

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, including eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.



Media Contact: Kent Sorensen, 4803345403, [email protected]





SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies

Related Links

http://www.emazzanti.net

