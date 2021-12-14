Top-ranked SAS wins three Chartis RiskTech100 categories

"SAS' year-on-year recognition as a Top 5 RiskTech100 leader for 16 years running is unmatched, reflecting deep industry expertise and solutions that help its customers adapt amid ever-changing risks," said Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis. "SAS' embrace of cloud-native architectures and its differentiated approach, offering an array of solutions on a centralized, unified risk and finance platform, aim to simplify deployments, business processes and decisioning across the enterprise. These contribute to SAS' strength in the RiskTech100."

SAS® Risk Stratum delivers an integrated risk management foundation, establishing a single source of the truth, along with a role-specific user experience, across SAS' risk solutions. The platform has solutions for asset and liability management, governance and compliance, model risk management, IFRS 9/CECL, IFRS 17, regulatory capital, Solvency II and stress testing.

"SAS' risk management solutions are integrated by design, sharing common components and specific domain rich risk and finance content," said Troy Haines, Senior Vice President and Head of the Risk Management Division at SAS. "This modern, integrated architecture enables customers to quickly address a range of complex business problems at scale. This includes enterprise modeling and decisioning, asset liability management, climate risk stress testing and other computationally heavy regulatory risk problems."

In addition to receiving high rankings in the Chartis RiskTech100, SAS is a category leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Model Risk Management, 2021. SAS is also the recent recipient of four 2021 Risk Technology Awards from Risk.net, winning the following product-of-the-year categories: enterprisewide stress testing, regulatory capital calculation, consumer credit modeling and IFRS 9.

