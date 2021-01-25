Top-Ranked School Districts Choose ExtremeCloud IQ to Manage E-Rate Qualified Networking Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced E-Rate eligible network solutions for K-12 schools and public libraries. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are quickly adopting technology that enables a more flexible classroom. At the same time, they are shifting to cloud networking solutions to deliver a more enriched, personalized, and engaging learning experience with increased operational efficiency and reduced cost to IT. Extreme provides state-of-the-art, cloud-driven technology options and the ability to leverage data-driven insights to better engage with students, enhance their learning experiences, and improve results – whether students are in-person, remote, or in a hybrid learning environment.

Reliable Wi-Fi and Scalable, High-Speed Connectivity: Increased adoption of bandwidth-intensive educational initiatives and the proliferation of mobile and IoT devices can seriously impact network performance, and patience for less-than-perfect connections is non-existent. Districts must invest in pervasive, high-density Wi-Fi connectivity and high-bandwidth, low-latency wired networks. Extreme's flexible Wi-Fi 6 access points and edge-to-core wired infrastructure – which can be managed from the cloud – provide a scalable, seamless, and resilient network that makes connectivity effortless, inside and outside of the classroom.

Edge-to-Core Wired Access and High-Performance Wired Backhaul: School districts can present challenging environments for connectivity as needs vary from classroom to cafeteria to auditorium, and IT resources are often severely limited. Extreme Fabric Connect™ technology and Extreme Fabric Attach™ software provide end-to-end network control, lightning fast convergence, infinite scalability, and minimized recovery times. Every Fabric Connect-enabled switch has network-wide intelligence, delivering high-speed connections for unicast and multicast traffic, like video. The automated software and Fabric technology also enhance security, using hyper-segmentation to create a stealth network for user and device separation, reducing opportunities for human error or unauthorized access.

Cloud-Based Network Management: Extreme's cloud networking solution, ExtremeCloud™ IQ, allows school districts and libraries to maximize what their network can do for them. ExtremeCloud IQ leverages AI and machine learning to deliver end-to-end automation, visibility, and control of the network, as well as unlimited data insights. Historical data is fully accessible, enabling administrators and IT to increase operational efficiency, improve resource management, and refine education initiatives. ExtremeCloud IQ integrates with Google Cloud Platform and other major cloud providers for unmatched flexibility. It also integrates with third-party security platforms such as IP Video's HALO, which connects IP cameras and chemical sensors to the network and automatically alerts staff when it detects environmental abnormalities like vape or gunshots, adding another layer of monitoring for student safety. The platform further integrates with advanced unified communications and video systems for better collaboration and mass notification capabilities.



Extreme's networking solutions are deployed in more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 campuses worldwide, enabling emerging styles of technology-driven teaching including online testing, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and flipped classroom. Extreme's forward-looking education customers also leverage Extreme to deliver stadium connectivity and digital fan experiences, as well as competitive esports programs.

Executive Perspectives

Annette Harris, Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services, Jefferson County Public Schools

"We are one of the largest school districts in the U.S. and received the fifth-largest grant from the E-Rate program last year. JCPS is a leader when it comes to embracing technology-driven initiatives, and with up to 200,000 users at any given time we need reliable, scalable network solutions. Because of E-Rate eligible solutions like those from Extreme, we can invest in enterprise-class, state-of-the-art technology without monopolizing the district's budget, making continued innovation possible."

David Savage, Senior Director of Education Sales, Extreme Networks

"The E-Rate program provides necessary funding for schools to support and develop modern, technology-driven curriculums, a goal that is more important than ever as many have been forced to adopt a fully digital or hybrid learning model over the past year. Extreme's industry leading cloud-driven networking solutions offer the end-to-end reliability, scalability, security, and intelligence required for today's education networks. With our innovative technology, K-12 schools and libraries nationwide can leverage the E-Rate program to fearlessly embrace new initiatives and flexibly manage their network."

