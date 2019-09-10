Top Ranking for Castellum's Sustainability Efforts

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum ranks first in the world in this year's edition of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) awards. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Castellum has achieved the top-notch award.

GRESB is an international benchmarking tool which measures and evaluates sustainability activities among companies and funds in the real estate sector from an investor perspective. The rankings include assessments from three distinct viewpoints: environmental issues, social issues and governance. Over 1 000 real estate players were included in this year's ranking activities, where Castellum won Global Sector Leader – a best-in-class distinction for sustainability in the sector for office and industrial portfolios.

"We see ourselves as community-builders. With this as a springboard, our strategy is to take sustainability issues very seriously from all possible economical, ecological and social standpoints. The objective is to integrate our sustainability efforts into everything we do, and they should constitute a natural consideration in all our daily activities. This year's GRESB ranking is proof positive that our strategy is right and that focusing on sustainability is profitable. I want to thank all employees who have contributed to this amazing result," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum AB.

Castellum has environmentally certified 33 percent of its real estate portfolio. The company works actively to achieve several challenging sustainability goals, including total diversity for all professions throughout the company and 100% climate neutrality by 2030. Castellum has also fulfilled WELL-certification, the only certification system which takes the health and wellbeing of those who work in the building into account.

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 91.4 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of

4.2 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

For further information, contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO

Castellum AB

+46-31-60-74-50

Filip Elland

Head of Sustainability

Castellum AB

+46-703-20-63-26

