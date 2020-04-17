Top Rated Local® Joins Yext Knowledge Network as a New Publisher

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rated Local® announced today that they are one of the newest publishers in the Yext platform, joining an extensive network of approximately 175 digital services where businesses and organizations can deliver official answers to consumer questions online.

The new integration will allow Yext clients to see Top Rated Local as a Listings publisher and seamlessly publish accurate, up-to-date information about themselves, including the business name, address, phone number, and hours of operation.

"We are excited to join the Yext Knowledge Network as a publisher and enable Yext users to leverage the power of the Top Rated Local platform," said Jerry Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at Top Rated Local. "This integration will enable us to provide even more local SMBs in our communities with updated information from the business owners themselves."

"We're proud to welcome Top Rated Local to the Yext Knowledge Network," said Ananda Sen, SVP, Data Partnerships at Yext. "People ask questions about local businesses online every day, and with Top Rated Local, we can make it even easier for businesses to deliver accurate and up-to-date information to their customers."

Eligible customers with Yext Listings will find Top Rated Local in the Yext Knowledge Network and be able to sync their information automatically.

About Top Rated Local:

Top Rated Local is built upon 5 pillars of the customer experience - quality, value, timeliness, experience, and satisfaction - and is created to empower both businesses and consumers. These pillars allow consumers to highlight what was important outside of just writing some comments (reviews). It is a true, simplistic feedback system that has more value than reviews alone, and it creates a place where the customer experience is amplified. Altogether, Top Rated Local® creates a more meaningful environment for customers and businesses alike.

This system was built to solve the everyday problems that local businesses face. Fake reviews, competitor reviews, slanderous comments, blackmail, and acts of interference of business from competition can maliciously and fictitiously represent a business online. In the digital world we use daily, there needs to be a system in place where true customer experiences can be captured at the time of service, a system that allows for true customer identification, and a description of what that experience was like for that customer and business.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Top Rated Local