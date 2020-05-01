Top Rated Local® Teams Up with the American Bar Association so Members can Display Their ABA Membership on Their Website

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rated Local and the American Bar Association announced a collaboration today that will allow ABA members to display their ABA membership badge on their website through a custom widget built and powered by Top Rated Local.

This integrated technology helps alert consumers that they are working with ABA members. Because this technology can be placed digitally on a website, ABA members have the opportunity to highlight their member status to consumers in a consistent manner.

"We are excited to work with Top Rated Local, in conjunction with Marketing 360, to bring additional benefits to our members. This technology will allow our members to digitally showcase their ABA membership and utilize Top Rated Local to help grow their firms." – Ken Zinn, ABA Chief Marketing Officer

Each custom widget includes a Top Rated Local listing for the law firm so that visitors to the law firm's website can quickly learn more about what it means to have an ABA membership, as well as gain access to the law firm's Rating Score™.

"We believe that this affordable, easy, and automated solution will give ABA members the opportunity to enhance their membership while also taking advantage of Top Rated Local's powerful platform," said Jerry Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer for Top Rated Local. "The combination of both will help ABA members build further trust with their clients."

About Top Rated Local:

Top Rated Local is built upon 5 pillars of the customer experience - quality, value, timeliness, experience, and satisfaction - and is created to empower both businesses and consumers. These pillars allow consumers to highlight what was important outside of just writing some comments (reviews). It is a true, simplistic feedback system that has more value than reviews alone, and it creates a place where the customer experience is amplified. Altogether, Top Rated Local® creates a more meaningful environment for customers and businesses alike.

This system was built to solve the everyday problems that local businesses face. Fake reviews, competitor reviews, slanderous comments, blackmail, and acts of interference of business from competition can maliciously and fictitiously represent a business online. In the digital world we use daily, there needs to be a system in place where true customer experiences can be captured at the time of service, a system that allows for true customer identification, and a description of what that experience was like for that customer and business.

About the ABA

The ABA is the largest voluntary association of lawyers in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law. View our privacy statement online. Follow the latest ABA news at www.americanbar.org/news and on Twitter @ABANews.

