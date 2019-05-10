Top Reasons Why Toyota is a Leading Company for Diversity

"Our commitment to diversity and inclusion isn't purely an internal or talent initiative - it's part of our DNA as a company," said Sandra Phillips Rogers, chief diversity officer and chief legal officer, TMNA. "It is more important than ever that we engage team members with diverse perspectives and experiences to help us develop innovative products, solutions and services that delight our customers and enrich our communities."

Here are some of the reasons why Toyota is rated a top company for diversity:

It's part of the cultural fabric – Respect for People and Continuous Improvement are the two pillars that make up the foundation of the company and have since its inception more than 100 years ago. Commitment to team member development and D+I education – Dynamic in-house programs develop team members to their fullest capabilities, while educating them to foster a culture of inclusion. Learning from others to incorporate best practices – An external Diversity Advisory Board made up of diverse leaders was created to share knowledge and build accountability processes for insight, guidance and diversity of thought. Diverse executive leadership – Consecutive year-over-year growth in diverse Black, Latino and Asian leaders. LGBTQ+ inclusive culture – Toyota has received 12 consecutive perfect scores on Human Rights Corporate Equality Index. Values the importance of a diverse workforce – Continued focus on diversity as part of the recruitment process, to ensure diverse candidate pools are being reached. Robust veterans program – Recruit and support veterans by helping them translate their military skills to civilian work. Job creation through supplier diversity – 40,000 jobs created across the U.S. through Toyota's Opportunity Exchange, helping build strong relationships among minority- and women-owned suppliers. Supporting an inclusive culture while strengthening the business – Over 85 team member-led Employee Resource Groups across North America , (known as Business Partnering Groups) connect, learn, and advance business through inclusion, engagement, and marketplace connection.

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

