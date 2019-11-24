Top Robot Vacuum Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Neato, Eufy, Roomba, ILIFE & Shark ION Deals Shared by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early robot vacuum Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Eufy, Neato, ILIFE, Samsung, Roomba and Shark ION automated vacuum cleaning appliances.

Roomba and Eufy are two of the top robot vacuum brands. For someone who's considering an app-controlled vacuum robot, Shark ION 750 is the way to go, as it can be integrated with Alexa and also comes with a smart sensor navigation feature. Other robot vacuum brands include ILIFE, Roomba, and Neato and they also offer similar products. For a sophisticated vacuum cleaner, Samsung Powerbot is a great choice.

Does Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Amazon and Walmart are offering the most extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year.

Last year, Amazon's Black Friday sale saw over 700,000 fashion items and one million toys sold within the first nine hours of its launch. Apart from their offer of free shipping with no minimum purchase amount during Black Friday last year, Amazon further redefines customer experience with its wide array of product options, curated gift guides and convenient shopping experiences.

Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.

