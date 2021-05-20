Top Safety Pick+ to Volvo XC40 Recharge with Veoneer technologies

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), is proud active safety supplier to Volvo XC40 Recharge, appointed 2021 Top Safety Pick+ by IIHS.

IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) in the U.S. has successfully tested the Volvo XC40 Recharge and rewarded it 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ in the Small SUV class.

The awarded technology suite includes Veoneer's 4th generation mono vision system, 77GHz front radar, state-of-the-art ADAS Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and software. Veoneer's software platform includes sensor fusion and enables industry-leading features like lane keeping aid, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and traffic assist.

IIHS highlighted the crash avoidance and mitigation vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian capabilities. These features were awarded superior and advanced rating respectively.

On the Volvo XC40, Veoneer's mono vision system, with a 100-degree field-of-view , and front 77 GHz radar unit, are designed to keep the vehicle's eyes on the road and be prepared to take preventative measures whenever something encroaches on its path ahead. The driver gets a warning and, if needed, brakes automatically. Automatic pre-braking, steering support, and incrementally tightening seatbelts maximize safety for the occupants.

"Veoneer is proud to deliver the highest levels of safety and convenience. Seeing that VolvoXC40 Recharge qualified for TOP SAFETY PICK+ is an important proof-point of what our technologies are capable of," says Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO, Veoneer. "Warm congratulations to Volvo!"

Read more: https://www.iihs.org/ratings/vehicle/volvo/xc40-recharge-4-door-suv/2021

