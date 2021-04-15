Top Selling La Crosse Area Realtors Join Forces In @properties' First Wisconsin Franchise

Wessel and Favre will serve the greater La Crosse area from their main office in Onalaska. In 2020, their eight-person team brokered a combined 380 real estate transactions for a total of $85 million in closed sales volume. Their goal is to double those figures in 2021 behind the technology, marketing, and agent-support systems of @properties.

"This is an exciting moment for La Crosse real estate. We have seen our market evolve and become much more sophisticated in recent years, and we have been looking for a solution to meet our clients' always-increasing expectations. We have found it in @properties," said Wessel.

"With our team and @properties, homebuyers and sellers are going to experience the best marketing and technology in the local industry, as well as enhanced service throughout the transaction," added Favre.

Previously, Favre was an agent at RE/MAX Results, and Wessel was with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services North Properties. Both grew up in the La Crosse area.

"Real estate is a local business, and Bill and Ryan are two local entrepreneurs who came along and set a new standard. But they know they can raise the bar even higher, and we are thrilled to support them in that effort. They are a great fit for @properties, and @properties is going to be a great fit for La Crosse," said Thad Wong, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties.

Chris Lim, who leads @properties national franchise program as president of brand growth, is confident the firm's high-tech/high-touch approach will play just as well in growing suburban communities like La Crosse as it does in larger cities like Chicago and Detroit, where @properties launched its first franchise in February.

"We see an amazing opportunity to bring the @properties franchise model to top producing teams. By implementing our functional, easy-to-use technology and great marketing, we're confident that relationship-focused agents in La Crosse will see their business grow in partnership with our real innovation offering," Lim commented.

@properties was founded in Chicago in 2000 by Thad Wong and Mike Golden. Today @properties and its affiliated companies have over 3,500 real estate agents in more than 50 offices in 9 states. The firm also provides mortgage and title services through its related companies, Proper Rate and Proper Title.

