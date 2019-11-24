Top Smartwatch Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Fossil, Suunto, Android, Apple & Garmin Fitness Tracker Sales Rounded Up by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Retail Egg have reviewed the top early wearables Black Friday deals such as Android smartwatches, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy, Fossil & Suunto smartwatches and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Smartwatch & Activity Tracker deals:

A smartwatch provides easy access to the apps and data like sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. The Apple Watch Series 5 remains the best smartwatch on the market but only for those who prefer iOS. The Fossil Gen 5 is the top pick for Android as it combines fitness tracking and personal assistant capabilities. The Suunto Ambit3 Peak HR is a water resistant GPS watch built to last in the toughest conditions. The Samsung Galaxy Watch is another good Android choice while the Garmin Instinct is a suitable outdoor alternative.

Does Amazon offer Black Friday deals? With millions of discounted items on offer, both Amazon and Walmart hold the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events during the holiday shopping season.

Amazon reported sales of 180 million items online in 2018 during the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Amazon delivers new deals daily in addition to the thousands of discounted products already available during their Black Friday sales.

Last year's Black Friday was a huge success for Walmart. Thanks to its convenient click-and-collect option, Walmart attracted almost 132 million online visitors during the holiday shopping season.

