Top Smartwatch Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Fossil, Suunto, Android, Apple & Garmin Fitness Tracker Sales Rounded Up by Retail Egg
Here's a list of the best early smartwatch Black Friday 2019 deals available right now, including Suunto, Fossil, Samsung Galaxy, Apple Watch & Garmin multisport watch sales
Nov 24, 2019, 10:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Retail Egg have reviewed the top early wearables Black Friday deals such as Android smartwatches, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy, Fossil & Suunto smartwatches and are sharing their top picks below.
Best Smartwatch & Activity Tracker deals:
- Save 50% on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 - available at Sprint.com (Offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Sprint.com - save on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike & Stainless Steel models
- Save up to 38% on a wide range of smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for live prices on popular versions like the Apple watch, Samsung Galaxy watch active and the smartwatch for Android
- Save up to 49% on Fossil smartwatches for men and women on Amazon.com - Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS
- Save up to 33% on a wide range of Garmin watches & activity trackers at the Garmin Cyber Days Sale
- Save up to 30% on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for price updates on popular series like the Suunto 9 Durable Multisport GPS watch or Suunto Ambit3 Peak GPS Heart Rate Monitor
- Save up to 49% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon.com - select Samsung smartwatches are compatible with Samsung Smartphones, Android devices and IOS devices
- Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches at Amazon - including savings on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit activity trackers & smartwatches at the Fitbit official online store
- Save up to 48% on select smartwatches at Walmart.com
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A smartwatch provides easy access to the apps and data like sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. The Apple Watch Series 5 remains the best smartwatch on the market but only for those who prefer iOS. The Fossil Gen 5 is the top pick for Android as it combines fitness tracking and personal assistant capabilities. The Suunto Ambit3 Peak HR is a water resistant GPS watch built to last in the toughest conditions. The Samsung Galaxy Watch is another good Android choice while the Garmin Instinct is a suitable outdoor alternative.
Does Amazon offer Black Friday deals? With millions of discounted items on offer, both Amazon and Walmart hold the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events during the holiday shopping season.
Amazon reported sales of 180 million items online in 2018 during the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Amazon delivers new deals daily in addition to the thousands of discounted products already available during their Black Friday sales.
Last year's Black Friday was a huge success for Walmart. Thanks to its convenient click-and-collect option, Walmart attracted almost 132 million online visitors during the holiday shopping season.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Egg
Share this article