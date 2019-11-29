Top Snow Blower Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Cordless & 2 Stage Electric & Gas Snow Blower Deals Listed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top snow blower deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Deal Tomato have published their list of the best single & 2-stage corded and cordless snow blower deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best Snow Blower deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Snow blowers are essential outdoor maintenance equipment in regions which experience heavy winters. Top snow blower brands include Troy-Bilt, Ariens, Cub Cadet, and Husqvarna -- each producing their own lineups of single and 2-stage snow clearing equipment with varying performance on wet snow, hard ice, and other frozen buildups. Smaller cordless versions are also available for budget-conscious homes with smaller yards. With the wide variety available in the market, users can now choose from gas or electric versions.

Which stores have the best Black Friday deals? Holiday shoppers should look to Amazon and Walmart for the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year. With large discounts on thousands of products across every category, consumers can shop early for gifts for friends and family.

Over last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Amazon customers ordered over 13 million fashion products and 18 million toys. Last year Amazon's holiday season sales saw them offer free shipping with no minimum purchase on hundreds of millions of items.

Walmart's online revenue is predicted to grow by approximately 33% in 2019, according to e-commerce analytics company eMarketer. Walmart is currently trailing Amazon and eBay as the third-largest online retailer in the US.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato