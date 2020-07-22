Top spine experts reveal how to overcome chronic neck and back pain at Spine-Talks.org

"There is a great deal of misinformation on the internet and in the media about spinal surgery…." said Dr. Christopher Good, M.D., President of Virginia Spine Institute, Medical and Scientific Board member and surgeon-interviewer in the Spine-Talks Cities 2020 program. "Every patient needs a trusted resource where they can hear the truth from doctors, and that is what we are delivering to the public with this unique and powerful program. We are empowering people to learn more about their condition and to understand their treatment options," said Dr. Thomas C. Schuler, Chairman of the Medical and Scientific Board, Founder of Virginia Spine Institute, and surgeon-host of Spine-Talks Cities 2020.

"It is a great privilege to bring members of our prestigious Medical and Scientific Board directly to the public in this innovative program," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of The National Spine Health Foundation. "Each of these participants have been named a National Top Spine Surgeon by the Foundation for their outstanding commitment to excellence in patient care," Dr. Roy said. Dr. Schuler and Dr. Good are joined in the program by nationally recognized expert colleagues from the Medical and Scientific Board who hail from prestigious, top spine practices including: Dr. Martin Pham, UC San Diego; Dr. Richard Guyer, Texas Back Institute, Dallas; Dr. Jeffrey Gum, Norton Leatherman Spine Center, Louisville; Dr. Tom Mroz, Cleveland Clinic; Dr. James Schwender, Twin Cities Spine Center, Minneapolis; and Dr. Todd Albert, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York City. Spine-Talks®, a product of the National Spine Health Foundation, is the premier educational platform designed to improve lives through knowledge and hope, featuring hundreds of hours on the latest diagnostics, therapeutics, and technological advancements. Tune in to these presentations, along with thousands of others, and hear from national experts discussing current spinal health topics you need to know

About the National Spine Health Foundation: The National Spine Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving spinal health care through education, research, and patient advocacy. We educate Americans about the treatment and prevention of neck and back disorders. We do this through data-driven research, focused on educating patients on treatments that work, reducing the need for invasive treatments, and improving surgical outcomes. We aim to prove that more efficient and less invasive alternatives to traditional treatments exist, often resulting in faster recovery times and improved quality of life. Through our advocacy work, we support policies and initiatives that offer much needed support to patients as they embark on their journey to spinal health. With millions of Americans suffering from spine disorders every year, our purpose is to give hope; you can return to the people and activities you love. Learn more at spinehealth.org

