Top Sprint Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Compared by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best Sprint Cyber Monday deals listed below, including instant savings on a wide range of Apple and Android devices, including the latest iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S10 and more top-rated Android cell phones.

Best Sprint smartphone deals:

More Sprint deals:

Most of the devices through Sprint use Android, Apple iPhones are part of their cell phone offerings, too. New customer deals which include a brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 or Apple iPad 9.7-inch enable customers to get mobile services and a device at the same time. Meanwhile, Switch to Sprint deals allow customers to bring their own phone to Sprint and enjoy lower prices on plans and handsets.

One of the four biggest telecommunications providers in the US, Sprint continues to offer the most competitive prices on the latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more gadgets. Alongside the new customer and switch to Sprint deals, Sprint also offers trade in and trade up options for those with iPhone and Android cell phones. Sprint's cell phone lineup includes the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, LG and OnePlus.

