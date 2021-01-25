Top States for Vaccinating Against COVID-19 After Initial Distribution
SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, published a report last week evaluating each state for administering the COVID-19 vaccine after initial distribution.
It was initially estimated that around 20 million doses would be distributed and administered to Americans by the end of December under Operation Warp Speed. According to the CDC, however, only about 2.6 million people were vaccinated in December, and nearly 9 million have received vaccinations as of early last week.
Visit the full report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/top-states-for-vaccinating-against-covid-19
Key Findings:
- Of the country's total population, the national average for administered COVID-19 vaccines is 3.5%.
- West Virginia administered the highest rate of vaccines at 7.5%.
- West Virginia, Alaska and South Dakota have the highest rates of administered vaccines.
- Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina have the lowest rates of vaccinated residents.
- As of the first week of January 2021, only 9 million have been vaccinated.
- In the U.S., around 202 million unique persons need to be vaccinated in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c, and around 126 million (All remaining) in Phase 2.
|
Rank
|
State
|
Total Doses Distributed
|
Total Doses Administered
|
Administered vaccines (%)
|
State Population Administered (%)
|
1
|
West Virginia
|
205,475
|
134,207
|
65.3%
|
7.5%
|
2
|
Alaska
|
150,450
|
49,039
|
32.6%
|
6.7%
|
3
|
South Dakota
|
93,675
|
57,103
|
61.0%
|
6.5%
|
4
|
North Dakota
|
68,675
|
46,410
|
67.6%
|
6.1%
|
5
|
Connecticut
|
328,775
|
185,866
|
56.5%
|
5.2%
|
6
|
Vermont
|
74,000
|
32,470
|
43.9%
|
5.2%
|
7
|
Oklahoma
|
424,000
|
203,410
|
48.0%
|
5.1%
|
8
|
New Mexico
|
204,750
|
99,305
|
48.5%
|
4.7%
|
9
|
Colorado
|
531,775
|
272,233
|
51.2%
|
4.7%
|
10
|
Nebraska
|
211,500
|
91,195
|
43.1%
|
4.7%
|
11
|
Montana
|
98,500
|
49,364
|
50.1%
|
4.6%
|
12
|
New Hampshire
|
127,225
|
62,517
|
49.1%
|
4.6%
|
13
|
Maine
|
136,875
|
61,129
|
44.7%
|
4.5%
|
14
|
Rhode Island
|
108,425
|
47,548
|
43.9%
|
4.5%
|
15
|
Tennessee
|
657,550
|
303,338
|
46.1%
|
4.4%
|
16
|
Louisiana
|
370,175
|
197,967
|
53.5%
|
4.3%
|
17
|
Texas
|
2,105,600
|
1,160,242
|
55.1%
|
4.0%
|
18
|
Utah
|
268,175
|
128,210
|
47.8%
|
4.0%
|
19
|
Florida
|
2,069,175
|
853,081
|
41.2%
|
4.0%
|
20
|
Wyoming
|
58,775
|
22,745
|
38.7%
|
3.9%
|
21
|
Arkansas
|
297,800
|
118,338
|
39.7%
|
3.9%
|
22
|
Kentucky
|
337,450
|
174,748
|
51.8%
|
3.9%
|
23
|
New York
|
1,884,325
|
757,466
|
40.2%
|
3.9%
|
24
|
Indiana
|
642,425
|
260,310
|
40.5%
|
3.9%
|
25
|
Iowa
|
269,000
|
120,983
|
45.0%
|
3.8%
|
26
|
Massachusetts
|
669,325
|
257,175
|
38.4%
|
3.7%
|
27
|
Michigan
|
773,750
|
364,182
|
47.1%
|
3.6%
|
28
|
New Jersey
|
658,800
|
317,070
|
48.1%
|
3.6%
|
29
|
Minnesota
|
519,600
|
198,253
|
38.2%
|
3.5%
|
30
|
Pennsylvania
|
1,075,350
|
448,151
|
41.7%
|
3.5%
|
31
|
Oregon
|
335,075
|
146,153
|
43.6%
|
3.5%
|
32
|
Illinois
|
1,011,225
|
437,765
|
43.3%
|
3.5%
|
33
|
Kansas
|
263,175
|
97,779
|
37.2%
|
3.4%
|
34
|
Hawaii
|
154,150
|
46,958
|
30.5%
|
3.3%
|
35
|
Maryland
|
565,125
|
194,705
|
34.5%
|
3.2%
|
36
|
Ohio
|
968,250
|
375,428
|
38.8%
|
3.2%
|
37
|
Delaware
|
91,250
|
31,090
|
34.1%
|
3.2%
|
38
|
Washington
|
696,175
|
242,606
|
34.8%
|
3.2%
|
39
|
Missouri
|
528,800
|
190,447
|
36.0%
|
3.1%
|
40
|
Wisconsin
|
437,900
|
169,803
|
38.8%
|
2.9%
|
41
|
North Carolina
|
999,650
|
302,824
|
30.3%
|
2.9%
|
42
|
Virginia
|
852,725
|
244,234
|
28.6%
|
2.9%
|
43
|
Mississippi
|
233,550
|
84,328
|
36.1%
|
2.8%
|
44
|
Nevada
|
211,750
|
83,674
|
39.5%
|
2.7%
|
45
|
California
|
3,548,575
|
1,072,959
|
30.2%
|
2.7%
|
46
|
Arizona
|
571,725
|
197,086
|
34.5%
|
2.7%
|
47
|
Idaho
|
160,075
|
46,636
|
29.1%
|
2.6%
|
48
|
South Carolina
|
350,550
|
121,836
|
34.8%
|
2.4%
|
49
|
Georgia
|
1,011,200
|
231,305
|
22.9%
|
2.2%
|
50
|
Alabama
|
444,650
|
100,567
|
22.6%
|
2.1%
|
--
|
United States
|
28,856,950
|
11,492,238
|
39.8%
|
3.5%
Methodology
To determine the states that have the highest rates of vaccine administration, QuoteWizard analyzed the CDC COVID Data Tracker. The rank is based on states that have the highest rates of vaccine inoculation relative to their state populations as of January 19, 2020. States that have administered the highest rates of vaccines compared to their total state populations are ranked closer to 1, and states with lower coronavirus vaccination rates closer to 50. Associated in the table but not used in the ranking is the number of vaccines distributed and administered in each state, and their administration rates relative to the total number of available vaccines distributed.
