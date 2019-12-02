Top Surface Laptop Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Go & Surface Book Sales Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best Surface Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X.

The Microsoft Surface portfolio encompasses six different devices, all of which are impressive choices for all-purpose daily computing. The recently launched 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the newest flagship product that packs an upgraded 10th generation Intel Core processor which makes it more powerful than its predecessor, the Surface Pro 6. Both have a detachable Type Cover, Surface Pen and Surface Dock.

Together with the Surface Pro X and the Surface Laptop 3, these are the top-of-the-line products being offered by Microsoft in the last quarter of the year. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is slimmer with dual USB-C ports. The smaller version of the Surface Pro 7, which is the Surface Pro Go was also released. The Microsoft Surface Go is an entry-level device suitable for casual use. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 isn't convertible although the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is, which is a model with a dedicated GPU and larger battery size.

