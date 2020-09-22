Top Taiwan Firms to Present Innovative and Smart Textile Solutions Online on Sept. 28th and 29th

To assist Taiwan's industries exploring this new market opportunity, with the support of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) has organized a two-day online streaming event by selected seven premier smart clothing companies to showcase their latest innovative, sustainable and intelligent products and display Taiwan's competitive advantage in functional, environmental and smart fabrics to the global textile industry.

Day1 (Sept. 28th, 6PM PST): 4 companies present their smart and innovative textiles:

Asiatic Fiber Corporation presents IQMAX® Smart E-Textiles that relax muscles through thermotherapy and electrotherapy.

City Bright Co., Ltd. keeps people safe at night with their automatic night sensor illuminate smart textile.

E. Textint Corp. enables people to reply messages comfortably on cellphone during winter time via their smart glove.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation exhibits their innovative and sustainable materials made for a better environment.

Day2 (Sept. 29th, 6PM PST): 3 companies showcase their cutting-edge products:

Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. combines smart clothing with big data to provide total solutions.

Ruentex Industries Limited talks about their Corpo X smart clothing that is tailored to infants and elders homecare.

Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. brings their motion capture suit that combines with the AR/VR technology for multiple exciting applications.

The two day online streaming event will be held via TTF's Textile Export Promotion Project (TEPP) official Facebook and YouTube on Sept. 28th and 29th at 6:00PM PST, do not miss this valuable opportunity to be the first one to see the latest trends on wearable technology.

*For more information, please contact: Michael Chang / [email protected] or visit the TEPP project website: http://export.textiles.org.tw/en/

Media Contact:

Mike Wang

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +886-23417251 #2342

SOURCE Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF)