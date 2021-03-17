Top Tax Trends Tax, Finance, and HR Leaders Must Know!

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxTalent, TaxSearch, and TaxForce have worked closely with Barrie Pallen and his team at BPA Search International to compile the 7th annual Global Tax Market Assessment.

As a frontrunner in online leadership and tax professionals' career development, TaxTalent works tirelessly to distribute the Global Tax Market Assessment worldwide each year. Their mission is to ensure tax, HR, and financial leaders that oversee the tax function are apprised of industry trends that will directly impact their departments.

This one-of-a-kind study covers critical topics, including:

The Impacts of ESG on the Tax Profession. Update on the Demographic Impact. How Remote Work Will Affect Permanent Staff and the Consulting Budget. What Will the Future Tax Department Structure Look Like Post COVID-19? The Likely Shift from ETR Tax Planning to Tax Policy and Controversy.

TaxTalent, TaxSearch, TaxForce, and the BPA team will be hosting two free webinars where they will answer any questions about the report and projected trends. Seats are extremely limited! If you cannot attend the webinar live, still register and you will receive the recording to view at your convenience.

About TaxTalent

TaxTalent is the online career and leadership development portal for tax professionals. When registering for a free membership, you can access expert coaches, mentors, resources, content, and valuable tools for both career and leadership growth. No matter what stage you are in, TaxTalent will help you leverage your knowledge and skills to take your career to the next level.

For more information, visit www.TaxTalent.com

For media inquiries, please contact Carissa Gazda, Community Manager – TaxTalent.com, 843-216-7444

