Top Teen Designers Compete in 19th Annual Duck® brand Stuck at Prom® Contest

Following careful review of each submission based on creativity, workmanship, originality, use of color and design, and accessories created with Duck Tape ® , contest judges selected five finalists in two categories – Dress and Tux. The Grand Prize Dress Winner and the Grand Prize Tux Winner will each receive a scholarship prize of $10,000. The remaining eight runners up will each receive a $500 scholarship and $100 Duck Tape ® prize pack.

"Prom memories last a lifetime – it's one more night of laughing, dancing and enjoying friends and classmates before they all go their separate ways," said Ashley Luke, category manager, at ShurTech Brands, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "Prom is also a time to celebrate personal style and expression, and we've seen so much of that in these entries. We are blown away, and inspired, by this year's submissions. We can't wait to see who wins!"

The Top 5 individuals in the Dress Category include (in no particular order):

Brianna Bello ( Winterville, NC )

( ) Christina Mellott ( Chantilly, VA )

( ) Christina Truong ( Salt Lake City, UT )

( ) Maya Ramirez ( Maumee, OH )

( ) Nina De La Torre ( San Antonio, TX )

The Top 5 individuals in the Tux Category include (in no particular order):

Cameron Castles ( Henderson, TX )

( ) Donald Stoltz ( Eastanollee, GA )

( ) Irving Avalos ( Carbondale, IL )

( ) Izak Shelley ( Wasilla, AK )

( ) Nicholas Rodriguez ( Fresno, CA )

Beginning today, June 18, you decide who should be crowned this year's Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest winners. Visit duckbrand.com/stuckatprom to view the 2019 Stuck at Prom® finalist gallery and cast your vote. Be sure you select your favorites before the polls close at midnight EDT on June 28. We'll announce the winners on July 9. Don't forget to check back or follow Duck® brand on social media – @theduckbrand – to see who wins!

For additional details on Stuck at Prom®, visit duckbrand.com/stuckatprom.

DUCK TAPE® BRAND DUCT TAPE

An American original, Duck® brand is known for its quality and innovation, which now includes a wide variety of colors, designs and licenses. Duck Tape® brand duct tape is available nationally at mass merchandise, hardware, home center, craft, food, drug, office, auto and specialty retailers in colors such as gold, electric blue, fluorescent pink, green and terracotta, and designs such as Galaxy, Love Tie Dye and Metallic Gold Stars.

Duck Tape®, marketed by ShurTech Brands, LLC, offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – to bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends, inspires creativity and leads the way in do-it-yourself or jobsite projects, making and crafting, and more, providing the tools you need to make or repair anything you can imagine. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information as well as DuckTapeMaker.com for a source of everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity. Keep up-to-date on Duck® brand news by joining our more than 5 million fans on Facebook® (Facebook.com/DuckTape), following us on Twitter® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram (@TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex®, FrogTape®, Painter's Mate® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

YouTube® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

SOURCE Duck(R) brand