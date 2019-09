Top Television Stars Shine In Platinum Jewelry At The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

According to celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, "whether it's a vintage or a modern design, platinum jewelry adds extra glamour and sophistication in order to create an iconic fashion moment."

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Harry Winston, Norman Silverman Diamonds, and Fred Leighton chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum settings that truly enhance the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, and hold these stones most securely. Platinum jewelry is the choice accessory for celebrities to capture the most special and memorable events in their lives.

Below are highlights of platinum jewelry from tonight's purple carpet:

Gwyneth Paltrow in Platinum by Harry Winston

1968 vintage sapphire and diamond hoops (30.68 carats), set in platinum

Naomi Watts in Platinum by Harry Winston

Secret Combination diamond sautoir (23.16 carats), set in platinum

Earstuds with emerald-cut diamonds (6.32 carats), set in platinum

Red carpet diamond ring (8.13 carats), set in platinum

Amy Adams in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

Hoop earrings with diamonds (40 carats), set in platinum (priced at $200,000 )

) Eternity bands with diamonds (20 carats), set in platinum (priced at $120,000 )

Kristen Bell in Platinum by Harry Winston

Loop earrings with black spinel and diamonds (4.24 carats), set in platinum

Band rings with channel-set diamonds (8.1 total carats), set in platinum

Janet Mock in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

Stud earrings with emerald-cut diamonds (16 carats), set in platinum (priced at $360,000 )

) Ring with a marquis diamond (6 carats), set in platinum (priced at $125,000 )

Isla Fisher in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

Drop earrings with fancy shape diamonds (6 carats), set in platinum (priced at $45,000 )

) Fashion rings, set in platinum (priced at $50,000 )

Sarah Levy in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

Earrings with pear shape diamonds (10 carats), set in platinum (priced at $150,000 )

) Mesh bracelet with diamonds (55 carats), set in platinum (priced at $150,000 )

Antoni Porowski in Platinum by Fred Leighton

1920's cufflinks and stud set with diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels, set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

