Top Thai developer MQDC to build Thailand’s first town purposefully designed for healthier, happier living at The Forestias

Mrs. Thippaporn Ahriyavraromp, Chairperson of MQDC, said, "We are building the world's first town that is purposefully designed for healthier living."

"It is being designed and built by some of the world's most respected experts as well as leading global institutions to ensure that every aspect promotes a better quality of life" she said.

Mrs. Ahriyavraromp said that MQDC increased its investment in The Forestias "after receiving very good feedback from global partners, which encouraged us further along the road of creating a new type of development that is completely focused on the well-being of residents, the surrounding community, and to sustainability."

Among the most extraordinary features of The Forestias is a massive, sapling-planted 4.8-hectare forest area at its centre, anchoring a diverse and rich ecological system that will develop naturally in the years ahead.

"It's also the first time, anywhere in the world, that a forest of this size is being integrated into a city development to bring nature back into an urban setting, and which is one of the reasons why we call The Forestias an enchanted community district in the forest," she said.

The Forestias includes multiple residential components with villas and condominiums aimed at a diverse range of lifestyles and family sizes, as well as commercial space for offices, a sports complex, lifestyle activities, retail and food & beverage outlets, as well as family edutainment facilities in a Family Life Center .

There is a town center for community activities and cultural pursuits , a theatre, an event hall, markets, and a 1.6 kilometre elevated walkway that links many of the development's components and provides a 'nature-walk' that weaves above the forest.

Another pioneering component is a residential area that is specifically designed to make life safer and more convenient for the elderly, including specialised facilities for daily activities, a clubhouse, and trained care-givers.

There is also a 5-star hotel and a large medical centre with state-of-the art facilities and some of Thailand's most eminent medical specialists.

Mr. Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, Project Director-The Forestias, said, "Everything at The Forestias is designed with a common purpose to promote the good health and happiness of residents to a level never before undertaken, including the layout of the public spaces, home layouts, choices of materials used inside and outside homes, the integration of 21st century life technologies, the management of natural light, noise, heat, airflows, as well as air quality and water quality."

Among the most important innovations at The Forestias is the way families are brought closer together across multiple generations through carefully planned residential components located around the development.

"Each component is designed specifically for the needs of a particular age group, whether they're first jobbers, newlyweds, young families, or older parents. Locating them all in The Forestias allows parents, children, and grandchildren to live close together while still maintaining their independence and privacy," Mr. Ouiyamaphun added.

He said, "The cultivation of an immense forest, including a genuine deep forest area, at a cost of US$33 million is the centre-piece of our development, and helps people get closer to the diverse wonders of nature."

Mr. Ouiyamaphun said the forest is expected to act as a 'green lung', both for The Forestias as well as for nearby communities, and also produce a general cooling effect on the entire area, in addition to helping restore nature for the benefit of all.

"While being kinder to our planet ourselves, we also help our residents contribute to sustainability. For example, our state-of-the-art energy systems will help residents and visitors across the entire project reduce their carbon dioxide emissions by a staggering amount that is almost equivalent to what a 4,800-hectare forest would absorb," he said.

Mr. Visit Malaisirirat, Chief Executive Officer, MQDC, said, "MQDC aims to create great developments and, at the same time, encourage, through example, social responsibility and a concern for the wellbeing of all."

"The Forestias is pioneering new concepts in property development that enhance the quality of life of residents as well as of those in surrounding communities, while also promoting sustainovation," he said.

The Forestias is strategically located on the Eastern Economic Corridor, which is predicted to be the fastest growing development corridor in Thailand, and has easy access to major highways and mass transportation systems.

The construction of road systems and the pilings for infrastructure at the project are already 90 percent completed.

Among some of the branded components of The Forestias are 'Whizdom' condominiums, 'Mulberry Grove' condominiums, 'Mulberry Grove Villas', 'The Aspen Tree' residences, 'Six Senses Residences', and a 'Six Senses' hotel.

SOURCE The Forestias by MQDC