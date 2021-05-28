TOP the organic project Partners with Cushman Neal Family, Denver Public Schools and Red Equity to Fight Period Poverty

BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on Menstrual Hygiene Day, TOP the organic project (TOP) announced a partnership with the Cushman Neal Family, Denver Public Schools and Red Equity to provide organic period products that will benefit more than 4,800 women and girls in the Denver metro area. This partnership seeks to ensure that those in need who are of menstruating age do not have to worry about access to safe, healthy and environmentally-friendly period products.

The donation builds on an announcement by Denver Public Schools in January to begin providing free period products to students. In recognition of the efforts of Senator Faith Winter, Representative Leslie Herod and Representative Brianna Titone to provide free period products for Colorado students, 77,000 TOP organic period products will be provided to Denver Public Schools and Jefferson County Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The product donation by the Neal Cushman Family enables Denver Public Schools to increase access to period products in their schools and build upon their efforts.

"We are so proud to partner with generous donors like the Cushman Neal Family, who are committed to ending period poverty," said Denielle Finkelstein, Co-Founder of TOP. "To ensure this is possible for all girls and women, we donate our products to other local nonprofits and organizations for every purchase made. TOP is also donating a total of 425,000 products nationwide in honor of Menstrual Hygiene Day to further put a spotlight on the compounding impact we can all make together."

The Cushman Neal Family also helped the Food Bank of Evergreen purchase 18,000 TOP period products in March. This latest contribution to Denver Public Schools and Red Equity will bring the total number of TOP period products provided to Denver-area organizations to 108,000, impacting more than 6,700 women and girls in 2021.

"Women experience period insecurity every day, barring them from work, school and access to their dreams," said Diane Cushman Neal, Donor. "I am proud to partner with TOP to ensure that all women can live with dignity and without shame or stigma. And I know that the products I'm donating are both good for a woman's body and for the earth."

Period poverty is an issue that is growing in the United States, with the recent COVID pandemic making access to hygiene products even more difficult for many. The financial strain, reduced access to products and an increase in product pricing poses a threat to girls and women. Since national food stamps do not cover feminine care products, marginalized communities can be at a great loss. As a result, donations are vital to ensure everyone can access the products they need.

"The TOP partnership with the Cushman Neal Family and Red Equity is an important step towards eliminating period poverty," said Rep. Leslie Herod. "Together we are raising awareness and working to ensure that every girl and every person has the opportunity to meet any challenge while becoming the best version of themselves. This can only be done through the dignity of never being without menstrual products that are good for our health as well as the environment."

"Menstrual inequity is an overlooked and very serious issue," commented Rep. Brianna Titone. "This collaboration makes certain that students without access to period products are no longer forced to skip school due to lack of safe alternatives. The TOP donation makes a huge impact on the lives of all menstruating people in the Denver area."

About TOP the organic project

TOP the organic project is an emerging, women-owned period product company that educates and empowers women to make better choices about products they consume and the impact they have on their bodies and the environment. TOP off­ers 100% organic cotton, plant-based, hypoallergenic tampons and pads with a give-back model that drives awareness of period poverty in the U.S. works to increase access to better-for-you period products in all communities. To partner with TOP to help end period poverty in your community, visit www.toporganicproject.com or contact Ellen Cynar, Director of CSR and Brand Partnerships at TOP, [email protected].

