Top thought leaders in AI and business to speak at ValleyML.ai 's exclusive "State of AI and ML" event at Intel on January 14th-15th 2020
Valley Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (ValleyML.ai or simply ValleyML) is ready to look back on a year of innovation, as well as gazing at the future with motivation, passion, and ever-growing experience.
Jan 07, 2020, 13:16 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValleyML is the most active and important community of ML & AI Companies and Start-ups, Data Practitioners, Executives and Researchers in the Silicon Valley. The goal is relatively straight-forward, and it is aptly captured by the tagline: Advancing AI to Empower People.
The heavyweight agenda features an impressive AI industry presence of 36 speakers at Intel SC12 auditorium, Santa Clara, California.
ValleyML sponsors include UL, MINDBODY Inc., Ambient Scientific Inc., SEMI, Intel, Western Digital, Texas Instruments, Google, Facebook, Cadence, Xilinx.
The event welcomes a community of CTOs, CEOs, Chief data scientists, product management executives and delegates from some of the world's top technology companies.
Keynote speakers include
- Prasad Saripalli, VP ML & AI and Distinguished Engineer at MINDBODY, Inc.
AI-Enabled Marketplaces for Wellness, Beauty & Fitness: Discoverability
- Ted Selker, CEO, C3.chat
Using AI to create considerate systems
- Gajendra Prasad (GP) Singh, CEO, Ambient Scientific Inc.
Digital Analog (DigAn™) AI Computing: Promises of Analog AI with strength of Digital CMOS
There are two timely panel discussions
Collaboration for Safety of Autonomous Vehicles
Panel Chair/Moderator: John Currie, Business Development Director at UL
Panelists:
Liam Pedersen, Deputy Director, Robotics Alliance Innovation Lab - Silicon Valley
Benjamin Lewis - Director, Strategic Partnerships Automotive & Mobility Liberty Mutual
Mike Wagner - CEO of Edge Case Research
Sagar Behere - Senior Manager, Highly Automated Driving, Toyota Research Institute
Miguel Acosta - Chief, Autonomous Vehicles Branch, DMV
AI tools for creation and debugging
Panel Chair/Moderator: Ted Selker, CEO, C3.chat
Panelists:
Peter Norvig, Director of Research, Google
David Henkel-Wallace, Co-founder, Leela AI
Scott Penberthy, Director of Applied AI, Google
Ken Haase, Chief AI Officer, Doc.AI
Other prominent speakers include Janet George, Chidananda (Chida) Khatua, Corinne David, Mengyue Liang, Ken Urquhart, Leo Janze, Humayun Irshad, Yifang Liu, Magdalini Eirinaki, Jeffrey Shih, Arun Rajasekaran, Steven Woo, Ellie Burns-Brookens, Andra Keay, Chris Ciccolella, Sujata Tibrewala, Louie Tsai, Ajay Baranwal, Herman Pandana, Herman Panadana and David Wei. Organizers include ValleyML Chair Kiran Gunnam, Program Chairs Koji Seto, Promila Agarwal and Mehran Nekuii.
Visit ValleyML.ai/sam4 to download full agenda and register.
SOURCE ValleyML
