Top-Tier, Professionally Maintained A/V Equipment, Event Lighting, Cameras Available in Two Major Auctions

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will be hosting a pair of hybrid live/online auctions in July and August for professional grade inventory from PRG/VER, the global leader in production services and solutions, and rental equipment to production professionals. PRG/VER merged in August 2018, resulting in the opportunity to streamline their inventory.

Digidesign D Show Console is among the items up for bid in Tiger Group's upcoming auctions of excess gear from PRG/VER. Professionally maintained A/V equipment available at the initial July 18 auction includes a number of loudspeaker systems.

The assets being sold at the July 18 auction— with equipment located at PRG/VER sites in California, Nevada, New Jersey, Georgia, and Tennessee—represent a broad offering of professionally maintained and serviced commercial audio and video equipment, including speakers, amplifiers, mixers/consoles, microphones, processors and event projectors. The August 1 auction offers inventory from sites in California, New Jersey, and Nevada, and will feature automated, conventional and LED lighting, along with broadcast, film, digital and HD cameras.

"Studios, production companies, rental companies, convention centers, theaters, religious organizations, nightclub owners, and others can snatch up pro-level sound, projection, lighting, and camera equipment at below- market prices at these auctions," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division. "These latest post-merger events conducted by Tiger on behalf of PRG/VER are fantastic opportunities to purchase high quality gear from all across the country from the market leader in the rental industry."

Hybrid/Online bidding for the first auction will commence July 12 at www.SoldTiger.com and will close in rapid succession, live auction style, on July 18 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (PT). By-appointment-only previews of the various assets being offered will be held July 17 in Glendale, Calif.; Las Vegas; Antioch, Tenn.; Atlanta; and Secaucus, N.J. For details about the locations, visit: www.soldtiger.com.

The July 18 auction will feature more than 500 speakers, subwoofers and system equipment from manufacturers like JBL, Duran, and Meyer; and dozens of anchor speakers, audio amplifiers, compressors, consoles and mixer/consoles manufactured by Optimus, Klark Teknik and others. Audio processing, tour sound consoles, microphones, projectors, and switchers will also be up for bid.

Hybrid/Online bidding for the second auction will commence July 26 at www.SoldTiger.com and will close in rapid succession, live auction style, on August 1 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (PT). By-appointment-only previews of the various assets being offered will be held July 31 in Glendale Calif.; Las Vegas; and Secaucus, N.J. For details about the locations, visit: www.soldtiger.com.

Assets up for bid at the August 1 auction will include hundreds of moving light, strobes and other equipment made by Clay Paky, Harman and others; LED lighting by Ayrton, Coemar and other manufacturers; and Special FX and conventional lighting by Martin and ProCan. Available camera equipment includes film, HD, broadcast, and 3D cameras by Blackmagic, ARRI, Sony, and RED One, as well as lenses made by the likes of Linos and Zeiss.

For further information on the offering, visit: www.soldtiger.com, or contact Jonathan Holiday: 805-367-3893 or by email at jholiday@tigergroup.com.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Jonathan Holiday, jholiday@tigergroup.com, (805)-367-3893; at Jaffe Communications, Bill Parness, (908) 789-0700, 217785@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Tiger Group