Top U.S. Asset Protection Attorney Speaks Exclusively to MBA Podcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's leading international asset protection, privacy protection, and estate planning attorney, Kevin L Day, JD, MBA, caught up with MBA: Minority Business Access podcast, granting an exclusive interview filmed from the Magnify Your Wealth summit in Denver, Colorado. Day shares little-known legal strategies and techniques his firm uses to ensure that his clients, which include high-profile CEOs, entertainers and professional athletes, are able to protect their assets, lower their lawsuit profile and protect their privacy, thereby making their assets "lawsuit proof."

MBA: Minority Business Access Podcast with guest, Asset and Privacy Protection Attorney, Kevin L. Day

Day and his firm have become the preeminent experts and notable speakers throughout the United States, instructing other attorneys and high-net-worth individuals on their legal rights when it comes to enforcing trusts that have been established outside of the United States.

"We have lots of actors and ballplayers who want privacy, which is usually the drive, and lawsuit protection is good for them too," Day tells MBA host Solomon RC Ali. "Clients will come to us and say, 'I need lawsuit protection.' Then lowering their profile and other things that are concerns of their family come into play."

Continues Day, "Lawsuit protection boils down to, if you own it, it can be taken, even if it is a deferred right. Until 1987, if you wanted to lawsuit proof something and you put it into a trust, you could not be the trustee or the beneficiary, so you had to give up all ownership and control."

Day goes on to explain to Minority Business Access that as a result of the Hague Convention, which permitted trusts to be recognized and function internationally, high-net-worth individuals can now protect their considerable business interests, investments, real estate holdings, and other valuable assets through an irrevocable trust, while still retaining beneficiary rights and use of their assets.

"Attorney Kevin Day's revealing interview granted to Minority Business Access podcast provides a detailed roadmap for everyday Americans to use these methods of the wealthy to lawsuit proof their own hard-earned assets while retaining use of those assets," shares MBA host, Solomon RC Ali. "Tuning in could mean the difference between protecting you and your loved ones, financially, or having an unexpected event erode what you've worked for."

About Kevin L. Day, JD, MBA

Kevin L. Day, JD, MBA, is a nationally recognized author and leading estate planning and international asset protection planning attorney. His asset protection expertise is unrivaled. Mr. Day's Bachelor's Degree is in Chinese Studies,, and he holds both a Master's of Business Administration in International Management and Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. He was a university academic administrator for eight years, a law professor at the doctorate level and a law school Dean of Students, before going into private practice. In addition to his legal expertise, Mr. Day brings his extensive business knowledge as an MBA in International Business.

About Solomon RC Ali and Minority Business Access Podcast

Solomon RC Ali is a rainmaker when it comes to scaling profitable companies and bringing them public through the acquisition of funding and management consulting. There are currently only thirteen African American-owned publicly traded companies in the United States. Mr. Ali is the only executive to have held a seat on the board-of-directors of three of these companies, while simultaneously holding officer positions at these companies. Companies established with Solomon RC Ali Corporation's expertise have earned more than $118 million in a single fiscal year. Mr. Ali and his team have collectively managed and successfully closed more than 140 mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Ali is CEO of NDR Energy Group, one of the largest minority-owned companies in the United States. In addition, he holds the position of CEO of Revolutionary Concepts - owner of multiple technology patents exclusively licensed by top smart home technology companies RING by Amazon and SkyBell.

Solomon RC Ali is host of MBA: Minority Business Access podcast, where he interviews some of the most brilliant minds in business and finance, bringing this valuable insider information to his audience. Listen to Minority Business Access on Spotify, iTunes or on your favorite podcast platform.

Tune in Monday, January 18, to learn about asset protection, lowering your lawsuit profile and preserving your estate for your loved ones, with Minority Business Access guest, Kevin L. Day, JD, MBA .

