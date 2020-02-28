Top U.S. Real Estate Agents Recognized for Performance in 2019 HomeLight Achievements™

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeLight Inc. today announced the second annual HomeLight Achievements. The program recognizes the talent and successes of top-performing residential real estate agents nationwide.

"We're very excited that, for the second year in a row, we're able to honor the top-performing real estate agents in the U.S. and give them a platform to showcase their expertise," said Sumant Sridharan, Chief Operating Officer at HomeLight. "These agents work incredibly hard day in and day out to provide the best home selling and purchasing experience possible for their clients, and they deserve every bit of this recognition."

HomeLight Achievements are awarded annually to top agents at both the local and national levels. Winners are selected based on the same verified real estate transaction data that HomeLight uses to match home buyers and sellers with top-performing real estate agents every day as part of their leading Agent Matching product. There are three categories in which real estate agents can be recognized: Top Producer, Sells Homes Fast, and Top Negotiator.

Achievement winners will receive a "HomeLight Achievement 2019" badge on their HomeLight profile as a sign of strong performance and dedicated service to clients. These badges are intended to help both home sellers and buyers identify top real estate agents by metro area on HomeLight.

To learn more about HomeLight Achievements and see a full list of national winners, visit https://www.homelight.com/achievements .

About HomeLight

HomeLight 's vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying. We provide software and services to home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents including HomeLight Agent Matching, the investor matching platform Simple Sale, HomeLight Home Loans, and HomeLight Closing Services. Each year, HomeLight helps hundreds of thousands of clients connect with top real estate agents and facilitates billions of dollars of real estate on its platform.

