Top USA Kidney Patient Meeting Lands On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) will hold its 50th Anniversary and National Patient Meeting next month, on September 6-8, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1969 by kidney patients, AAKP is the largest fully independent kidney patient organization in America. Over the past several years, AAKP has wielded growing influence in Congress and across Executive Branch agencies as it has focused on patient demands for policies that allow greater care choice, treatment innovation and precision medicine through constructive engagements with elected and appointed officials. The National Patient Meeting is the largest event of its kind in the USA and provides kidney patients, living donors and care partners with timely disease information from kidney experts drawn from the Federal government, top medical research centers, and major pharmaceutical companies.

Richard Knight, AAKP President and a kidney transplant recipient, stated "If you are a kidney patient or the loved one of a kidney patient anywhere; this event is a unique opportunity to listen, meet and talk to some of the top experts in America about kidney disease prevention, transplantation, and dialysis care. It's also an opportunity to be part of history as AAKP will highlight the goals of the recently announced Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health and share how patients can and should play a role in the long-term success of this milestone initiative."

AAKP will host a diverse line-up of speakers crossing all sectors of the kidney community including the top influencers in kidney care from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), along with some of the top kidney doctors and researchers in America including those from Duke University, Emory University, George Washington University, Vanderbilt University and some of the top innovation leaders in transplantation and dialysis care including representatives from CVS Health; Somatus; CareDx; Akebia; among many more. Meeting sponsors include Amgen, Inc.; Horizon; Mallinckrodt; CareDx, Inc.; NxStage Medical; Baxter; Dialysis Clinic, Inc.; Akebia; Reata Pharmaceuticals; Retrophin; Advicenne; Nestle Health Science; and VidaFuel.

Paul T. Conway, AAKP Chair of Policy and Global Affairs and also a kidney transplant recipient stated, "AAKP has a long tradition of being non-partisan in our operations and bipartisan in our relationships. Our 50th Anniversary meeting will highlight the fact that policies to advance kidney patient care choice and greater treatment innovation are a top priority for President Trump, Vice President Pence and across all Executive Branch agencies – a priority shared among most lawmakers who have engaged and listened to their kidney patient constituents. In June of 2019, AAKP formally unveiled The Decade of the Kidney™ and at this meeting AAKP will discuss how to become even more effective long-term advocates in the policy process and how to organize fellow patients as Kidney Voters to hold elected leaders accountable for promises to put patients first."

Kidney healthcare professionals, including nurses, social workers, dietitians, and dialysis technicians can receive continuing education credits over the course of the meeting – pending approval from the accrediting agencies. A limited number of patient/living donor/care partner scholarships, which cover the cost of registration for those in need of financial assistance, are available.

"AAKP national patient leaders and professional staff have planned an exciting and highly substantive meeting for both patients and kidney professionals. The meeting agenda will focus on relevant information critical to those impacted by kidney disease and highlight the latest in research and innovations in the renal space," stated Executive Director Diana Clynes. "AAKP made one of its first legislative impacts in the halls of the Capitol Building to help pass the Medicare ESRD Program in 1972 and we are honored to host this year's National Meeting – Celebrating the Association's 50th Anniversary – in Washington, D.C."

A full registration package includes admission into the exhibit hall, all educational sessions, meals over the three days and an attendee tote bag and souvenir items. Full registration begins at $99 for AAKP Life Members; $150 for Patient/Living Donor/Family Members; and $250 for Healthcare Professionals. One-day registrations are also available. The Hyatt Regency is also offering a special discount rate of $159/night (plus applicable taxes) for AAKP meeting attendees. For more information about the AAKP National Patient Meeting, to view the meeting agenda or to register, or for scholarship, sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, please visit https://aakp.org/programs-and-events/national-patient-meeting/ or contact Erin Kahle, Director of Stakeholder Operations, at ekahle@aakp.org or (800) 749-2257.

For individuals unable to attend the live event, select sessions will be live-streamed on Sept. 6, 7, and 8. Please visit www.aakp.org for more information.

