Top Value PPE Offering Protective Masks to Help Companies Prepare for Return of Employees to the Workplace

DALLAS, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Value PPE announced today that it is launching its e-commerce website at TopValuePPE.com to supply masks and other PPE to businesses of all sizes across the country to help them provide an additional level of protection to their employees as they return to the workplace.

Top Value PPE aims to supply commercial customers with top quality products at the best possible pricing to help them prepare for two highly-likely scenarios: the issuance of executive orders from local, county and state governments that businesses provide personal protective equipment to all essential workers, and the onslaught of additional demand for masks when employees begin returning to work as stay-at-home orders begin to expire across the country amid mandatory facemask orders.

Top Value PPE is currently offering non-medical general protective masks in carton-sized options, with disposable 3-Ply masks at only $0.76 per unit and KN95 masks at only $2.85 per unit. All shipments are made from its warehouse in Texas with quick delivery options. Top Value PPE is also able to source protective gowns and suits, face shields, sanitizers, gloves and other PPE on a special order basis.

Amanda Teng, CEO of Top Value PPE, stated, "Our team's connections to manufacturers in China run deep, and we have launched this endeavor to help address the critical shortages of PPE currently affecting the nation." Ms. Teng added, "We have risen to the challenge and have quickly established regular shipments of PPE to the U.S. so we can help companies that need to have masks and other supplies on hand to help maintain sanitary workplace environments for all their employees."

About Top Value PPE

Top Value PPE is owned and operated by Accufire PPE LLC, which was formed by a group of experienced and trusted business leaders with deep professional cross-border connections to the business and technology communities in the U.S. and China that have been developed over many years. Accufire PPE is focused on sourcing personal protective equipment from reputable manufacturers that offer quality products for import to the U.S. To learn more, visit accufireppe.com.

Media Contact:

Rick Cantu

[email protected]

214-901-7425

SOURCE Top Value PPE

Related Links

https://topvalueppe.com

