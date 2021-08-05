Top Vendor like Aphria Inc. is Expected to Generate Revenue Worth USD 179.37 Million

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Gaia Botanics, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the growing millennial population in key cannabis markets will offer immense growth opportunities, the adverse effects of CBD oil products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

CBD Oil Market is segmented as below:

Product

Marijuana Derived CBD Oil



Hemp Derived CBD Oil

Geography

North America



South America



Europe



APAC



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40147

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Medical Marijuana Market - Global medical marijuana market is segmented by application (chronic pain, nausea, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global CBD Infused Cosmetics Market - Global CBD infused cosmetics market is segmented by product (skincare, make-up and haircare, fragrances, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our CBD oil market report covers the following areas:

CBD Oil Market size

CBD Oil Market trends

CBD Oil Market industry analysis

This study identifies the health-promoting benefits of CBD oil as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD oil market growth during the next few years.

CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CBD Oil Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the CBD Oil Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CBD oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CBD oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD oil market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

CBD American Shaman LLC

CV Sciences Inc.

Elixinol Global Ltd.

Endoca BV

Gaia Botanics

Isodiol International Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/cbd-oil-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/cbd-oil-market

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

