Top Walmart Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Apple, TV, Toys & Laptop Savings Rated by Spending Lab
Nov 07, 2019, 00:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Spending Lab track Walmart prices and have rounded up the best early tech and toys deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Walmart deals:
- Save up to 50% on kitchenware and supplies and Walmart - check for live prices on crock pots, instant pots, rice cookers & food processors from name brands like Hamilton Beach and Betty Crocker
- Save up to $324 on beds, mattresses, frames, bases & sets at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on Twin, Full, Queen and King mattresses plus metal frames, wooden frames and frames with storage
- Save up to $300 on Dyson, Roomba and Shark Vacuums - Check for live prices on upright, stick, canister, handvac and robot vacuums at Walmart.com
- Save up to $224 on indoor and outdoor furniture at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on items for the bedroom, entryway, living room, nursery, back yard, kitchen & dining room
- Save up to 63% on gaming consoles, video games, games for PC & gaming accessories at Walmart.com - check for live prices on PS4, XBOX ONE, Nintendo Switch and popular games like Call of Duty and Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Save up to $300 on laptops and notebooks at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on laptops from Lenovo, HP, Acer, Asus, Toshiba and Dell
- Save up to $420 on a wide-range of 4K & Smart TVs at Walmart - Check for live prices on Smart TVs, 4K Tvs, refurbished TVs, LED TVs and OLED Tvs
- Save up to $300 on Apple iPhones, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks & Apple Watches at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and more
- Save up to 40% on tech, toys & more at Walmart - check for live prices on top-selling tech items like the iPhone, PS4 and Nintendo Switch as well as savings on toys, home & outdoor living
The Walmart store distributes a wide range of products; from the newest TV model to a Sony PS4 bundled with select game titles. The Apple iPhone is one of their most popular items although the Nintendo Switch is also in demand during the holidays. People can easily find a quality work laptop or a replacement tire from Walmart too.
What is the true meaning of Black Friday? Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US and stores take advantage of the public holiday to offer large discounts on much of their inventory. The resulting increase in sales was often sufficient to put their accounting books 'into the black', which influenced the day's informal name.
