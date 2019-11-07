Top Walmart Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Apple, TV, Toys & Laptop Savings Rated by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Spending Lab track Walmart prices and have rounded up the best early tech and toys deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Walmart deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Walmart store distributes a wide range of products; from the newest TV model to a Sony PS4 bundled with select game titles. The Apple iPhone is one of their most popular items although the Nintendo Switch is also in demand during the holidays. People can easily find a quality work laptop or a replacement tire from Walmart too.

What is the true meaning of Black Friday? Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US and stores take advantage of the public holiday to offer large discounts on much of their inventory. The resulting increase in sales was often sufficient to put their accounting books 'into the black', which influenced the day's informal name.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab