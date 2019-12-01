Top Walmart Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: TV, Xbox, Laptop, Instant Pot & Apple iPhone Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse
Cyber Monday Walmart deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on the iPhone, Instant Pot, PS4, Nintendo Switch and more top-rated products
Dec 01, 2019, 02:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Walmart Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Retail Fuse.
Best Walmart deals:
- Save up to 63% on Xbox One, PS4 & Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, video games, games for PC & gaming accessories
- Save up to $300 on Apple iPhones, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks & Apple Watches
- Save up to $300 on Dyson, Roomba and Shark Vacuums
- Save up to 50% on Instant Pot cookers, kitchen appliances and supplies
- Save up to $300 on laptops and notebooks - click the link for the latest prices on laptops from Lenovo, HP, Acer, Asus, Toshiba and Dell
- Save up to $420 on a wide-range of 4K & Smart TVs
- Save up to $324 on beds, mattresses, frames, bases & sets
- Save up to $224 on indoor and outdoor furniture
- Save up to 40% on tech, toys & more - check for live prices on top-selling tech items like the iPhone, PS4 and Nintendo Switch as well as savings on toys, home & outdoor living
Cyber Monday sales are time limited.
Walmart is everyone's favorite store since it sells almost everything. Whether you need new tires, a tv set, or just want to go grocery shopping, the best place to go to is Walmart. Its electronics section is considered heaven by most people. The latest gaming gadgets such as the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the newest iPhone models, and the best laptops may be purchased at Walmart.
Do prices still drop significantly on Cyber Monday? Exclusive online offers are the focal point of Cyber Monday, which is also typically the last day that shoppers can access Black Friday deals.
As one of the largest online retailers it's no surprise that Amazon sales comprised over 70% of total revenue generated during 2018's Cyber Monday holiday.
