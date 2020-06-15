Top Web Building Platform Elementor Retains Now-You Global Communications (NYGC) to Lead Global PR Activity

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor the rapidly growing website building platform, has partnered with Now You Global Communications (NYGC) to lead global PR activities in its 152 respective markets of operation. NYGC will provide strategic consul, PR and integrated marketing services on a global scale.

Elementor is the leading website builder platform on WordPress. Its code-free, open-source platform empowers web professionals including web developers, designers, and marketers in 152 markets. With well over 5,000 five-stars reviews on WordPress.org, a highly engaged YouTube channel and active communities of professional website builders on six continents. A new website is created using Elementor every 10 seconds.

NYGC, led by Maayan Nave, is an award-winning strategic global communications consultancy firm operating from Tel Aviv and New York City. Nave has been named best global communications strategist by British CV Magazine and USA Today. Previously Nave spearheaded global communications for SodaStream, leading PR, social media and guerrilla marketing in 45 markets. Recently Pepsi announced a $3.3 billion acquisition SodaStream. Elementor, founded by CEO Yoni Luksenberg, and CTO Ariel Klikstein, recently raised $15 million from Lightspeed Venture in their first round of institutional funding.

"Maayan and his team are fantastic global partners and we are proud to have them onboard," said Luksenberg. "As our company emerges as an international brand, it was important for us to bring on a communications firm with the proven experience to represent us on the world stage."

"Elementor is much more than a website building platform, they are redefining the internet," said Nave. "We are honored to represent this brand and its mission to radically simplify web building, enabling web professionals and agencies to unleash their creative and business potential."

About Now-You

Now-You Global Communications (NYGC) is an award winning global integrated marketing and PR consultancy firm operating from NYC and Tel Aviv. It caters to unicorns and disruptive tech companies aiming to change the world for the better. The firm is led by Maayan Nave who recently won the 2019 USA-Today's "Best Multinational Strategic Integrated Marketing Agency." Now You's tech activity is managed by Michael Dagan, former editor of financial magazine, TheMarker.

